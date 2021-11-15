Helen M. (Margerum) Falk, 93

, of Breckenridge, MN, died Sunday, October 31, 2021, at St. Francis Health in Breckenridge.

Helen was born January 6, 1928, in Bathgate, ND to John and Florence (Godfrey) Margerum. On September 29, 1945, she married Edwin Falk in Hallock, MN. Edwin passed away July 21, 2017. She worked at the hospital in Karlstad, MN for 15 years and also as a hairdresser for 10 years. Helen was a member of the First Baptist Church in Breckenridge and Gideons International. She loved to garden and craft.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Edwin, and two sons, David and Randy.

Helen is survived by her brother, Paul (Claire) Margerum of Sioux Falls, SD; her children, Ruth (Michael) Viehe of Paris, TX, Richard (Sarah) Falk of Wheatland, WY, Scott (Debra) Falk of Fargo, and James (Karen) Falk of Christine, ND, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial Gathering: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

