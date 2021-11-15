Janice Marie Anderson, 81

Janice Marie Anderson went home to our Lord on November 8, 2021. Janice was born March 19, 1940, to Levin and Martha (Hoglin) Anderson at the Kittson Memorial Hospital in Hallock, MN. Janice was the youngest of seven children. Janice attended the Moen Country School in Thompson Township in Hallock until the 3rd grade. She graduated from Hallock High School in 1958. In 1959, she completed beauty school in Thief River Falls, MN. She returned to Hallock where she owned and operated Jan Marie’s Beauty Shop until her retirement in 1994. After her retirement she continued friendships with her clients who loved her as much as she loved them. Janice married Kenneth Anderson on November 26, 1977. Along with her three children, Dawn, Jonathan, and Paul, they completed their family when they welcomed Janessa in 1979. Janice loved her family and friends. She welcomed everyone into her home with a big smile. We will always remember her contagious, beautiful laugh. Janice loved entertaining, cooking, baking, gardening, sewing and ceramics. Her grandkids will cherish the special memories of spending time at the farm with her. Surviving Janice is her loving husband, Kenneth. Her children; Dawn (Rick) Lindegard, Hallock, MN, Jonathan Carlson (Britt), Hallock, MN, Paul Carlson (Shari), Grand Forks, ND, Janessa (Jonathan) Vageline, Larimore, ND. Grandchildren; Erik (Janelle) Lindegard, Hallock, MN, Jocelyn (Jeremy) Hauert, Hallock, MN, Joelle Kraska (Adam), Glyndon, MN, Casey Lindegard (Alexander), Idaho Falls, Idaho, Justin (Kayla) Carlson, Fargo, ND, Ashley (Lane) Fargo, ND, Sydney, Sophie and Ethan Vageline, Larimore, ND. Great Grandchildren; Marcus and Hayley Lindegard, Jennings and Jones Hauert, Morgan Wojciechowski, and Charlotte Carlson. Brothers; Linden Anderson and James (Joan) Anderson. Brothers-in-law; Kermit Erickson, Roger (Becky) Anderson, Keith Anderson, and Bryan (Rita) Anderson. Sister-in-law; Sheila (Glenn) Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Melvin Anderson and Ron Anderson. Sisters; Marlys (Kermit) Erickson and Leona (Swede) Larson. Two great granddaughters Jane Josephine and Waverly Jane Hauert. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Grace Lutheran Church, Hallock. Burial will be in Union Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday for one hour prior to the service. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.