Leland Reuben Netterlund, 69 from Las Vegas, went to be with his beloved Lord and Savior on Thursday afternoon, Oct 28, 2021, at Nathan Adelson Hospice after a 3 month battle with cancer. Leland was born on April 26, 1952, in Karlstad, Minnesota to Reuben and Avis Netterlund. In 1970, Leland graduated from Karlstad High School and in 1974 received a Bachelor of Science from Moorhead State University in Accounting.

He married his loving wife, Julie Hawley on March 6, 1993, at the Kennedy Covenant Church in Kennedy, Minnesota.

Leland was an avid runner and ran 27 marathons along with many 1/2 marathons, 10K and 5K races. He was involved in the homeless ministry and loved giving out food to those in need by volunteering at food pantries in Las Vegas. Leland and his wife, Julie attended Central Church in Henderson, Nevada where they both volunteered for 17 years.

Leland is survived by his wife Julie; children Jessica Netterlund of Stanton, Michigan; Jeremy Hawley (Staci) of Newport, Oregon; Sara Hawley of Ft Collins, Colorado; sister Maureen Thompson (Curt) of Wausau, Wisconsin; brothers’ Wayne Netterlund, of Karlstad, MN and Rick Netterlund (Carmen) of Wannaska, MN; 10 grandchildren and many nephews, nieces & relatives. Leland is preceded in death by his parents, Reuben and Avis and his sister, Dawn Netterlund.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service in Karlstad for Leland on May 7, 2022, at the Karlstad Baptist Church.