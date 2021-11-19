Area schools host Veterans Day Programs

Veterans in attendance at this year’s GMR Veterans Day program posed as a group together. They are (L-R): Front Row: Richard Halstensgard, Bob Wollin, Ralph Waldo Anderson, Chuck Clow, and A.J. Pulczinski; Second Row: Donnie Christianson, Marshall Kukowski, Ellis Waage, Oren Lund, John Stauffenecker, and Rodney Trusckinski; Third Row: Wayne Bolek, Vaughn Langaas, Tom Neibauer, Shawn Wagner, Glenn Darst, and Alvin Bertilrud; Back Row: Robert Novacek, David Truscinski, Bill Timm, Larry Borgen, and Stanley Melby. (Photo by Deb Aune)
The Greenbush American Legion Post 88 and the Middle River American Legion Post 444 retired the colors to conclude this year’s GMR Veterans Day program. (photo by Deb Aune)
David Truscinski, a veteran and a 2000 Greenbush-Middle River graduate, delivered his speech as this year’s guest speaker at the GMR Veterans Day Program in the school gym on November 11. (photo by Deb Aune)
Greenbush-Middle River kindergarten, first, and second grade students recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang “You’re a Grand Old Flag” at the Veterans Program at the GMR School in Greenbush on November 11. (photo by Deb Aune)
Dale Hagen spoke as one of the keynote speakers at this year’s Badger School Veterans Day Program on November 11. (photo by Val Truscinski)
Badger local and state representative John Burkel (right) presents Curt Hukee (left) with the David Frislie Eagles Award– the second recipient of the award at this year’s Badger School Veterans Day Program. (photo by Val Truscinski)
The Color Guard was led into the gym by Wayne Praska, who was also one of the recipients of the David Frislie Eagles Award at this year’s Badger High School Veterans Day Program on November 11. (photo by Val Truscinski)
Badger High School alum Alex Burkel played taps at the conclusion of the Badger Veterans Day Program. (photo by Val Truscinski)
Both the Badger and Greenbush-Middle River Schools hosted Veterans Day programs in their school gyms on November 11. Below are some snapshots from these two programs. To see the complete story highlighting the Greenbush-Middle River Veterans Day Program, including the full speech given by the program’s speaker— 2000 GMR graduate and veteran David Truscinski— read the November 17 issue of The Tribune in print or online.