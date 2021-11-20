GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683/Proceedings October 28, 2021

GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 REGULAR MEETING October 18, 2021 7:30 PM 401 Park Avenue West Greenbush, MN 56726) 1. Call to Order at 7:30 P.M. 2. Roll Call Attendees: Brandon Kuznia, Allison Harder, Kurt Stenberg, Brandon Ignaszewski, Shane Kilen Absent: Joe Melby, Carrie Jo Howard ADMINISTRATION: Supt. Larry Guggisberg OTHER ATTENDEES: Ryan Bergeron, Cooky Kujava, Mary Anderson 3. Listening Session – Nothing to Report 4. Recommendation to add items to the agenda from Board members or School Administrators 5. Approval of Agenda 1. A motion was made by Brandon Kuznia, seconded by Kurt Stenberg to approve the agenda of the October 18, 2021 Regular Board Meeting as presented. Motion unanimously passed. 6. Minutes 1. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Brandon Kuznia to approve the minutes of the preceding regular meeting of September 20, 2021. Motion unanimously passed. 7. Business Services 1. A motion was made by Brandon Kuznia, seconded by Kurt Stenberg to approve the payment of bills check #38595 through #38685 for a total of $175,221.68 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated 9/8/2021 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted. Motion unanimously passed. 2. Treasurer’s Report 3. Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual Expenditure Report (as previously requested by board member to provide on monthly basis). 8. Significant School Events and Communication: 1. Recognition of Donation(s) to the School: The Friends of the Library donated $400.00 to each elementary teacher for them to purchase books from Scholastic. In addition, they donated $400.00 to the School Library. 2. Special Thank You to Polaris Industries: Polaris Industries provided donuts (as a part of it’s “Polaris Gives” program) to the school staff on Oct. 11. 3. Special Thank You to Honker Flats: Honker Flats provided a Gladiola arrangement to school staff on Oct. 9. A motion was made by Allison Harder, seconded by Brandon Kuznia to accept the donations and thank the generous givers. Motion unanimously passed. 9. Old Business 1. Special School Election on November 2, 2021 10. New Business: 1. GMR Staffing for 2021-2022 a. Resignation of Para Professional A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg and seconded by Brandon Ignaszewski to approve the resignation of Ms. Lynsi Emery as a Para Professional. Motion unanimously passed. b. Board Approval of Long Term Substitute Mathematics Teacher A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg and seconded by Brandon Ignaszewski to approve employment of Mrs. Elizabeth (Liz) Klein as a High School Mathematics Long Term Substitute Teacher through Jan. 3, 2022. Motion unanimously passed. 2. Assurance of Compliance Annual Reporting Motion was made by Board member Allison Harder and seconded by Kurt Stenberg to approve the Greenbush Middle River School District’s 2021-2022 Assurance of Compliance with state and federal law and verification of Mandated Reporting. Motion unanimously passed. 3. Schedule Special Meeting to Canvass the Ballots from the Special School Election held on November 2, 2021 A motion was made by Brandon Kuznia and seconded by Kurt Stenberg to hold a Special School Board Meeting on Nov. 5 at 8:00 AM in the Greenbush Middle River School Library to, in-part, Canvass the ballots from the November 2, 2021 Special School Election. Motion unanimously passed. 4. School Board Policies 11. Reports: 1. Superintendent a. Community Education programming 2. Prinicpal a. Veterans Day program b. BGMR Gator Softball Spring 2021 Team Academic GPA recognized / ranked as Top #11 by National Softball Coaches Association c. Musical Performances of ANNIE – Opening Nov. 5th. 12. Adjournment A motion was made by Allison Harder and seconded by Kurt Stenberg to Adjourn. Motion unanimously passed. 13. Communications • Special School Board Meeting to Canvass the ballots – Nov. 5, 2021at 8:00 am • Regular November School Board Meeting – Nov. 15, 2021 @ 7:30 pm in GMR School Cafeteria (November 24, 2021)