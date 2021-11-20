Maxine Bergloid Sjostrand 84 passed away peacefully at the Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center in Hallock, MN on November 11, 2021. Maxine was born on February 2, 1937 to Fred and Margaret Billings of Lake Bronson, MN. She graduated from Lake Bronson School in 1955 where she was a cheerleader and valedictorian. She went to work at the Grand Forks Clinic following high school. Maxine married James Sjostrand of Hallock, MN. They met at a dance in Halma where Jim went to find her after he had “heard about a cute Billings girl” where they danced together for the first time. After marrying on April 25, 1959, Maxine accompanied Jim around the United States while he served in the Armed Forced at places such as Oak Harbor and Pensacola. Maxine was described as “a really good military wife” as she supported Jim and their family during his years in service including two 6 month deployments overseas. Maxine and Jim moved back to Hallock in 1965 with their two children Jeff and Sonja. She served as president of the Lutheran Church Women (LCW) for several years. She was an avid square dancer with her husband, enjoyed attending church regularly and put on many miles walking around the town of Hallock with her longtime friends Lou and Kathy. Maxine enjoyed baking, sewing, playing games, crosswords, puzzles and tending to the home. Jim and Maxine also enjoyed traveling and sightseeing for many years. Maxine will be remembered by many for her cheerful giggle and her good-natured personality. Maxine is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Margaret and her brother Fredrick known as Junior. She is survived by her husband Jim, Son Jeff (Kim) of Alexandria, MN, Daughter Sonja (Mark) of Lancaster, MN, grandchildren Brian, Andrea, Kristen and Rachel and 7 great grandchildren, two sisters Lucille (Bruce) of Dickinson, ND, Mayme of Longview, Washington and several nieces and nephews. There will be a family service on Thurday, November 18th from 6-8 and funeral services on Friday, November 19th at 11:00 with burial to follow. Interment will be in Union Liberty Cemetery, Hallock. Visitation will be held at Austin Funeral Chapel on Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. with a prayer service at