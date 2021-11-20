Virgil Lindstrom, 86, of Lake Bronson, MN, passed away November 14, 2021 at Kittson Memorial Nursing Home, after a short battle with cancer. Virgil was born in Percy Township on February 10, 1935, to Oscar and Christine (Nordling) Lindstrom, in a family of ten siblings. He attended school in Lake Bronson and received his GED diploma while in the Army. He joined the U.S. Army in February 1954, and was stationed in Fort Leonard Wood and Okinawa, Japan. After his discharge in February 1956, he worked at Maytag Aviation at Wold Chamberlain Field in Minneapolis. He attended Dunwoody Institute for watch repair and went to work at Wilbrecht Electronics from 1959 to 1972. On September 24, 1960, he married Marie Weleski in Lake Bronson. They lived in Minneapolis until March 1972, when they moved to a Lake Bronson farm purchased from Joel Hemmingson. They raised two children on this farm. Virgil enjoyed farming, especially haying time, and raised cattle and small grains. In 1986 he retired from farming and worked for Edward Ekdahl on the farm. In 1993 he started working for MCI in Pembina, retiring in 2000. Virgil served on the Farmers Union Board, Percy Township board, and Zion Lutheran Church board. He was also a member of the Lake Bronson American Legion. In later years he loved to restore old tractors and stationary engines, which he showed at many parades. He also enjoyed ice fishing on Lake Bronson, and snowmobiling with friends. He enjoyed time with his grandsons, especially showing them how to drive a tractor. Virgil was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Gordon and Luverne Lindstrom, sisters Evelyn Lindstrom, Ethel Sorenson, Elizabeth Johnson, Mildred Gardner, brothers-in-law Marvin Sorenson, Kenneth Gardner, and Leonard Aslakson, sister-in-law Lillian Lindstrom, and son-in-law Carl Sandahl. He is survived by his wife Marie of 61 years, son Brent (Connie) Lindstrom, daughter Leanna Sandahl, grandsons Tanner Lindstrom, Tyler Lindstrom, and Carl Sandahl, Jr., sister Hazel Aslakson (100 years old), brothers Lawrence and Frederic Lindstrom, brother-in-law Willis Johnson, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 2pm at Zion Lutheran Church, Lake Bronson, Kathy Levenhagen presiding, with Kathy Englund as organist and Everett Englund as soloist. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery, Lake Bronson. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Military honors will be accorded by Halma-Lake Bronson American Legion. Pallbearers will be Tanner Lindstrom, Tyler Lindstrom, Carl Sandahl, Jr., Cory Gardner, Bruce Weleski, and Ron Nash. The family requests masks to be worn at the service. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock, is in charge of arrangements (www.austinfuneralchapel.com).