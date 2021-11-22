Dale James Hearn, 76, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021 at his home.

Dale was born on March 7, 1945 in Grand Forks, ND to the late James and Gladys (Helm) Hearn. He grew up in East Grand Forks and graduated from high school there in 1963. On October 24, 1964, he married Mary Jo Steenerson in East Grand Forks where they made their home.

Dale was employed by Rudh Brothers Furniture for a short time before following his father-in-law in the masonry field. He continued working for many local contractors before starting his own masonry business with his brother Lee. They were always referred to as “the boys” even as they grew older. Dale was happy with his “50-year”pin but more proud his son has followed in his footsteps.

Dale cherished all his fishing and hunting trips with his son and friends. He was always more than happy to work on projects with his daughter at her house. His greatest joy was being with his two year old granddaughter who he thought the world of. Her smile touched his heart. He enjoyed getting together with “the group” and also his coffee gang. In later years he and Mary Jo spent winters in Arizona where they made many new friends and many memories. Dale was an easy-going, happy person who loved being with his family at sporting events and lake time.

Loving family members who will greatly miss him include his wife of 57 years, Mary Jo; son Jason (Erica) Hearn and daughter Lisa Hearn all of East Grand Forks; one granddaughter Frankie Hearn; two brothers Gary (Audrey) Hearn of Henderson, NV and Curt (Anna) Hearn of East Grand Forks; two sisters-in-law Dolores Hearn of Grand Forks and Debby Hearn of East Grand Forks along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Milo and Lee, and a sister Darla Mankie.

If you asked Dale what he was most proud of he would have said “MY KIDS”-we will miss you Papa.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11:00 AM, Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721. Service will be live-streamed on Dale’s page at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: 1 hour prior to memorial service at the funeral home on Wednesday

INURNMENT: Resurrection Cemetery~East Grand Forks, MN at a later time

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN