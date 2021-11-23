GREENBUSH MIDDLE RIVER SCHOOL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 2683 SPECIAL MEETING November 5, 2021 8:00 AM 401 Park Avenue West Greenbush, MN 1. Special Meeting Agenda Posted on October 25, 2021 2. Call to Order at 8:01 A.M. 3. Roll Call Attendees: Kurt Stenberg, Carrie Jo Howard, Brandon Ignaszewski, Shane Kilen, Allison Harder, Joe Melby, Brandon Kuznia ADMINISTRATION: Supt. Larry Guggisberg, Princ. Sharon Schultz OTHER ATTENDEES: Arlette Pearson, Gary Pearson, Ryan Bergeron 4. Listening Session – Arlette Pearson spoke and asked the questions: “Could the election be reported like the last referendum was where the two precincts were reported seperately?” “Why was it changed?” “What was the difference between the first reporting by the Secretary of State to the later report?” Supt. Guggisberg replied that all questions would be addressed in his Report of the Election. 5. Approval of Agenda 1. A motion was made by Allison Harder, seconded by Carrie Jo Howard to approve the agenda of the November 5, 2021 Special School Board Meeting as presented. Motion unanimously passed. 6. Special Business: 1. Board approval of employment of Para Professional Motion was made by Allison Harder and seconded by Kurt Stenberg to approve the employment of Nicole Eterington as a Para Professional as of October 25, 2021. Motion unanimously passed. 2. Resolution Canvassing Ballots of votes of School Special Election Ballot Question(s) [Operating Referendum] held on November 2, 2021 Supt. Larry Guggisberg gave a report answering questions raised by Arlette Pearson during the Listening Session. The Board legally filed and reported in both the Greenbush Tribune and Middle River Honker it’s intent to count the ballots of the election as one school district prior to the election. While there are benefits to counting the election by separate precinct, Supt. Guggisberg said there are also benefits to counting as one precinct. “This is one school district”, said Supt. Guggisberg. The correct election results were sent to all local media outlets at 11:10 pm on the night of the election. Warroad radio station made an error in it’s report which Supt. Guggisberg called and corrected. Election results were also sent to MN Secretary of State at the same time and the Secretary of State made an error in it’s reporting of results as well. Supt. Guggisberg called SOS to report error and it was corrected on Nov 3rd. Secretary of State was also notified that results would be reported as one princinct reporting in Roseau County but did post questions as being reported in Marshall County as well with no results. Member Carrie Jo Howard introduced the following Resolution and moved it’s adoption. Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, a special meeting of the School Board of Independent School District No. 2683 (Greenbush-Middle River), State of Minnesota, was duly held in said school district on November 5, 2021, at 8:00 o’clock a.m. for the purpose, in part, of canvassing a special election. Member Carrie Jo Howard moved the adoption of the following resolution: BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board of Independent School District No. 2683, State of Minnesota, as follows: It is hereby found, determined and declared that the special election of the voters of this school district held on November 2, 2021, was in all respects duly and legally called and held. As specified in the attached Abstract and Return of Votes Cast, at said election a total of 1,307 voters of the school district voted on the question of renewing the referendum revenue authorization of the school district for taxes payable in 2022 and thereafter (SCHOOL DISTRICT QUESTION 1), of which 948 voted in favor, 350 voted against the same, and there were 9 completely blank or defective ballots. Said proposition, having received the approval of at least a majority of such votes, is hereby declared to have carried. As specified in the attached Abstract and Return of Votes Cast, at said election a total of 1,307 voters of the school district voted on the question of increasing the referendum revenue authoization of the school district for taxes payable in 2022 and thereafter (SCHOOL DISTRICT QUESTION 2), of which 904 voted in favor, 397 voted against the same, and there were 6 completely blank or defective ballots. The passage of School District Question 2 is contingent upon the passage of School District Question 1. Question 1 having carried and Question 2 having received the approval of at least a majority of such votes, Question 2 is hereby declared to have carried. The clerk is hereby directed to certify the results of the election to the county auditors of each county in which the school district is located in whole or in part and to the Commissioner of Education within fifteen (15) days of the date hereof. The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Brandon Kuznia and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Shane Kilen, Brandon Ignaszewski, Kurt Stenberg, Brandon Kuznia, Joe Melby, Allison Harder, Carrie Jo Howard. And the following voted against the same: None. 7. Adjournment A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard and seconded by Allison Harder to ADJOURN. Motion unanimously passed. 8. 