Thompson resigns as Freeze Head Volleyball Coach

After 20 years, Freeze Head Volleyball Coach Melissa Thompson is hanging up the coaching reins. She submitted her letter of resignation as the Freeze Head Volleyball Coach. The Tri-County School Board made her resignation official with its approval at a November 17 meeting.

“I’ve coached with some amazing assistants, great athletic directors, supportive administrators and parents, and amazing athletes,” Thompson said via her letter.

She has coached for 19 years as the head coach and one year as an assistant. During her time as head coach, aided by some “fabulous” assistant coaches, she said, the Freeze program earned a section title and state tournament berth, two appearances in the section championship match, sub-section advancements, and numerous winning seasons. She also pointed to a volleyball culture that’s been developed that involves a big offseason, spring/summer JO program.

“I appreciate the opportunity that I’ve had coaching, as being head coach for Northern Freeze is something I took very seriously,” Thompson said via her letter. “I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity and will assist in any transition if needed.”

In looking for a replacement, Thompson suggested considering her two “very capable” and “excellent” assistant coaches, Haylie Holmgren and Kayla Leader.

This resignation referred to just her position as Freeze Head Volleyball Coach. She remains on staff as a Tri-County English teacher, according to the school’s staff directory on its website.