Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report 11/22/2021



On the south end… The few anglers who got out this week on the open water had good success but most have put their boats away and are hunting or looking ahead to the ice fishing season.

Ice is starting to form but is not safe yet. As of the writing of this report, bays such as Four Mile Bay, Zippel Bay and Bostic Bay have varying thicknesses of ice. Ice guides are monitoring conditions daily and make the call when it is time.

The first houses out will be spear houses on back bays looking for pike. Some resorts offer spearing packages on Zippel Bay and Bostic Bay.

Please exercise safety and caution as ice thickens. Our resort and outfitter ice guides are on the ice daily checking thickness, avoiding springs, cracks, shifting ice, unclear and weak ice, etc.

In some cases, they are actually flooding the ice to thicken it quicker. The bottom line, we encourage you not to go off on your own but rather use ice guides and the marked trails they have created.

Ice has also started to form on the big waters of Big Traverse Bay which is a good sign. Cold temps, wind and snow can all affect progress.

Many LOW resorts / outfitters are providing ice reports on their Facebook pages this time of year.

On the Rainy River… The Rainy River is ice covered with pockets of open water. With the current of the river throughout the year, knowing when, where and where not to travel on the ice is a must.

Typically, later in December, a snowmobile trail will be staked from Baudette to Wheeler’s Point offering travel on the river, Mother Nature dictating of course. When it opens, stay on the trail for safety.

Up at the NW Angle… Angle Inlet and various areas throughout the islands of the NW Angle are ice covered with random areas of open water as ice continues to form. Things are coming along nicely but are not ready yet.

Travel to and from the Angle via vehicle through the 40 miles of Canada is open. Must be vaccinated and have a negative PCR COVID Test. Plan ahead with testing or rapid tests are available in Baudette and soon in Warroad. Once at the Angle, no additional COVID testing is necessary for traveling back south from the Angle through Canada.

Want to avoid crossing the border? Snowmobilers can take the groomed and staked trail across the lake. Charter transport via bombardiers on the ice trail or flights over the lake landing on an ice runway are available through the LOW Passenger Service and Lake Country Air this winter.

A complete list of lodging and ice fishing packages around LOW, the NW Angle, Baudette and the Rainy River at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging.