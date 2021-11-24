The 80th Anniversary of Pearl Harbor



Minnesota will remember the 80th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor. On Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum will host an interactive virtual Remembrance program.

Minnesotans have often found themselves on the frontline of history. At no time was that more true than on Dec. 7, 1941. Now 80 years later, we are finding new ways to never forget Pearl Harbor and redoubling our efforts to share the stories of Minnesota’s WWII veterans with future generations.

Join the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 for the virtual Remembrance program (via Zoom). The virtual program will include brief remarks by Pearl Harbor Survivor and WWII Veteran Don Ollom, an account by local author Danny Spewak of how the University of Minnesota football team responded to the attack, and a countdown of major events to that fateful morning as chronicled by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Steve Twomey.

Organizations taking part also include the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, Fort Snelling Memorial Rifle Squad, Navy League of the United States, Global Minnesota, Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota & The Dakotas and the United Veterans Legislative Council of Minnesota.

Register to receive the zoom link and be part of the remembrance event at mn.gov/mdva/news/events/