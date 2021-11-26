Greenbush Winter Weekend slated for December 3 and 4

Food, a couple holiday-themed classes, a vendor show, an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus, a parade of lights, and more fill the Greenbush Winter Weekend schedule, slated for Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4. Below is a listing of some, but not all, of the events.

Friday, December 3:

A Holiday Planter Class will begin at 5:30 pm at the Greenbush Community Center. This is a pre-registration only event.

From 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, the Greenbush and Badger Lions will be hosting a dinner at the Greenbush Fire Hall.

Bingo will begin at the Greenbush American Legion at 7:00 pm.

Saturday, December 4:

From 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, the Mistletoe Market Vendor Show will run at the Greenbush American Legion. To register to be a vendor, email gcp@wiktel.com, or call or text 218-242-2596. Stuff your stockings with goodies from local vendors and enjoy a Bloody Mary Bar.

From 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Greenbush Community Center, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making an appearance, the Greenbush-Middle River sixth grade class will be serving a taco-in-a-bag lunch, and Christmas crafts will be ongoing.

Then, from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm, enjoy a Christmas movie showing, also at the Greenbush Community Center.

To see the complete list of events, read the November 24 issue of The Tribune. Promotion of this event will also be provided in the December 1 issue of The Tribune, specifically within a Greenbush Winter Weekend sponsor page.