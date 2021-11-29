| logout
Irene Taus, 92
Irene Taus was born February 3, 1929 and grew up on the family farm in Northland Township, rural Tabor, MN in Polk County. She was the youngest of five children of James and Rose (Kopecky) Kluzak. She attended Sunnyview School located two miles from home through the 8th grade. Irene moved to Grand Forks, ND and worked at a café for a year, and then moved to Crookston, MN to work in the cafeteria at the Northwest School of Agriculture for a year. In 1950, Irene then took a train to the Twin Cities and worked for 12 years as a Caretaker in a private nursing home owned by George and Agnes Rochelle serving and helping care for patients as well as housekeeping, cooking, and tending to flower gardens. In those 12 years she became very close to the Rochelle family. They thought of her as a daughter and were heartbroken when she left to marry Wilfred, the love of her life. Irene and Wilfred had been acquaintances for many years through Irene’s visits to her sister Helen Kruta who lived in his neighborhood in Benwood, MN. Irene would also see Wilfred when he came through the lunch line at the Agriculture School in Crookston while she worked there and he was a student; however, they never dated. Years later, Irene was home to visit her parents and she decided that she really wanted to go to a dance at the Kruta Hall. Her parents drove her to her sister Helen’s house so that she could go to this dance. This was the beginning of Irene and Wilfred’s love story. She walked in, saw Wilfred, and about fell over. He told her that he felt the same. They both loved to dance to old time music and they danced together all that night. Soon after, Wilfred began driving to the Twin Cities to visit Irene. They enjoyed many dances together at the Medina Ballroom. After six months of long distance dating, Wilfred asked Irene if she would marry him by asking her if she would be his “permanent polka partner”. Irene was united in marriage to Wilfred on July 27, 1963, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Badger, MN, and the couple farmed and raised their four children on the Taus family farm. Irene kept very busy at home caring for their children, and relatives that lived with the family for periods of time; in addition, doing yard work, gardening, raising and butchering chickens, and helping with farming, all while keeping an immaculate home. In later years, she worked at Polaris Industries in Roseau for 10 years, retiring in 1994. Irene enjoyed her years of retirement at home on the farm. Wilfred passed away on August 2, 2009, at the age of 79. Irene continued to live on the farm until October, 2018 when she moved into LifeCare Greenbush Manor at the age of 89.
Family was of utmost importance to Irene. She was a loving, caring, supportive, and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her children and grandchildren very much and was always very interested in what everyone was doing. She was looking forward to the arrival of her first great-grandchild in April. Irene was a very hardworking woman, never sitting idle. She was very skilled, and did everything so efficiently. She loved to be helpful and was happy to help her children with tasks in their homes. She made everything look so effortless. Irene loved old time music, and enjoyed the “Mollie B” Polka Party show on TV. She enjoyed going to plays and musicals that the grandchildren participated in, and she was so proud of them. She also enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, quilting, knitting, crocheting, and embroidering. She was a great cook and baker. Holiday meals were incredible. Her homemade bread was wonderful, and she loved to have homemade donuts, cookies or bars on hand for the grandchildren. Irene’s Catholic faith was important to her. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church of Benwood, and active with the Ladies Guild there, and later was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Greenbush. Irene was a faithful servant. She was a caregiver most of her life. She was a strong, honest, compassionate, understanding, kind hearted, and gentle woman. She was dearly loved, and will be greatly missed.
Irene is survived by her children, Diane (Scott) Johnson of Little Falls, MN, Patricia (Harry) Ignaszewski of Greenbush, MN, James Taus of Nicollet, MN, and Teresa (Doug) Hlucny of Greenbush, MN; six grandchildren, Michael and Julie Sampson, Steven (Katie), Joseph, Robert, and Ryan Hlucny; Sister-in-laws, Leonella Kotta of Grand Forks, ND, and Delores Taus of Strathcona, MN. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wilfred; two brothers, Thomas and Henry Kluzak; and two sisters, Helen Kruta, and Rose Kaml.
