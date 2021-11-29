Joyce P. Barrett, 93

Joyce P. Barrett, age 93 of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on November 21, 2021, at Valley Senior Living/Woodside Village with family at her side.

Joyce Patricia (Aardahl) Barrett was born April 5, 1928, in Whitman, ND, to Peter and Julia (Aarhus) Aardahl. She was baptized at Sarnia Lutheran Church in Whitman, ND. The family moved to Larimore, ND, where Joyce was confirmed at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Joyce attended school and was active in the band, choir, and sang in a competitive trio group. She graduated from Larimore High School and remained a proud Alum, returning for class reunions, family visits, and Larimore Days. She attended Aaker’s Business College in Grand Forks, ND and worked as a Legal Secretary for Matt Law Firm. During this time, she was introduced to the love of her life, Richard “Dick” Barrett, a handsome, strong farmer from East Grand Forks. They were married in1951 at her home church in Larimore and became lifelong members of United Lutheran Church in Grand Forks, ND. Joyce was active in the church and supported all local mission work. She enjoyed her time being involved with the Sons of Norway celebrating her Norwegian heritage.

Joyce was proud of the Barrett Family Farm as she worked alongside Richard for many years. Together they raised their six children on their family farm in rural East Grand Forks. She enjoyed attending church, school, and sports activities for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Joyce had a deep love for her country and military service men and women, having watched her older brothers Clay, Leslie, and Maynard leave for service in WWII and having her son, David, serve in the US Navy, as well as many other Veteran relatives and friends.

Joyce is survived by her children: Paul (Marilyn) Barrett of East Grand Forks, MN, David (Karen) Barrett of Sammamish, WA, John (Janice) Barrett of East Grand Forks, MN, Carolyn (Carlos) Resendez of San Antonio, TX, Glenn (Cindy) Barrett of Warren, MN, and Sandra (Paul) Burda of Thief River Falls, MN; 18 grandchildren: Josh (Stephanie) Barrett, Sarah (Aaron) Gustafson, Elizabeth Barrett, Katie (Lucas) Holzhueter, Jeffrey Hanson, Rebecah (Matthew) Boeckman, Anna (Jared) Bryl, Timothy Barrett, Erin Barrett, Andrew (Stacia) Barrett, Monica (Robert) Nalbach, Emily Barrett, Elissa Resendez, Gabriel Resendez, Marisa (Alberto) Moravia, Garrett Corlis, McKenna (David) Cosottile, & Breanne (Chris) Recore; 16 Great Grandchildren: Alexandra, Ronin, Blakely, Bristol, Briar, Jordan, Nora, Vada, Croix, Natalie, Henry, Isaac, Jackson, Clara, and Luca; sister-in-law Marie “Toots” Barrett of East Grand Forks, MN, and many nieces, nephews, friends, and family that will be left to mourn her passing.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, parents, sister Margaret Brandon, and brothers Norman, Henry, Leslie, Clay, and Maynard Aardahl.

A special thanks to all the staff at Woodside Village for their care and support.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at United Lutheran Church, 324 Chestnut St., Grand Forks, ND 58201. Funeral will be live-streamed on Joyce’s page at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Visitation: 1 hour before services at the church.

Interment: Nisbet Cemetery, rural East Grand Forks, MN.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN