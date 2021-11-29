ORDINANCE NO. 7, 8 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 OF THE MARSHALL AND POLK RURAL WATER SYSTEM AN ORDINANCE

ORDINANCE NO. 7 OF THE MARSHALL AND POLK RURAL WATER SYSTEM AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 6 OF THE MARSHALL AND POLK RURAL WATER SYSTEM The Water Commission of the Marshall and Polk Rural Water System does ordain as follows: Section 1 of Article VII, Rate Schedule, of Ordinance No. 6 of the Marshall and Polk Rural Water System is amended to read as follows: Section 1. The user’s fees for water from the Water System shall be $5.50 for each thousand gallons of water used each month. The Cities of Oslo and Alvarado shall have a monthly minimum usage of 500,000 gallons per month at $5.50 per each 1,000 gallons ($ 2,750.00). Usage in the excess of 500,000 gallons per month shall be billed at $5.50 per each 1,000 gallons. The City of Fisher has a monthly minimum of 750,000 gallons per month billed at $5.50 per each 1,000 gallons ($ 4,125.00). Water usage in excess of 750,000 gallons per month shall be $4.10 per 1,000 gallons. Section 2 of Article VII, Rate Schedule, of Ordinance No. 6 of the Marshall and Polk Rural Water System is amended to read as follows: Section 2. Each user except the Cities of Oslo, Alvarado and Fisher shall pay a facility charge of $6.05. The facility charge of the City of Oslo and the City of Alvarado is $165.40. The facility charge for the City of Fisher is $496.15. Adopted by the Water Commission of the Marshall and Polk Rural Water System this 16th day of December, 2008. ____________________________ Ron Abrahamson ____________________________ Winton Knutson ORDINANCE NO. 8 OF THE MARSHALL AND POLK RURAL WATER SYSTEM AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 7 OF THE MARSHALL AND POLK RURAL WATER SYSTEM The Water Commission of the Marshall and Polk Rural Water System does ordain as follows: Section 1 of Article VII, Rate Schedule, of Ordinance No. 7 of the Marshall and Polk Rural Water System is amended to read as follows: Section 1. The user’s fees for water from the Water System shall be $6.00 for each thousand gallons of water used each month. The Cities of Oslo and Alvarado shall have a monthly minimum usage of 500,000 gallons per month at $6.00 per each 1,000 gallons ($ 3,000.00). Usage in the excess of 500,000 gallons per month shall be billed at $6.00 per each 1,000 gallons. The City of Fisher has a monthly minimum of 750,000 gallons per month billed at $6.00 per each 1,000 gallons ($ 4,500.00). Water usage in excess of 750,000 gallons per month shall be $4.50 per 1,000 gallons. Section 2 of Article VII, Rate Schedule, of Ordinance No. 7 of the Marshall and Polk Rural Water System is amended to read as follows: Section 2. Each user except the Cities of Oslo, Alvarado and Fisher shall pay a facility charge of $6.05. The facility charge of the City of Oslo and the City of Alvarado is $165.40. The facility charge for the City of Fisher is $496.15. Adopted by the Water Commission of the Marshall and Polk Rural Water System this 19th day of October, 2010. ____________________________ Paul Driscoll ____________________________ Winton Knutson ORDINANCE NO. 9 OF THE MARSHALL AND POLK RURAL WATER SYSTEM AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 8 OF THE MARSHALL AND POLK RURAL WATER SYSTEM The Water Commission of the Marshall and Polk Rural Water System does ordain as follows: Section 1 of Article VII, Rate Schedule, of Ordinance No. 8 of the Marshall and Polk Rural Water System is amended to read as follows: Section 1. The user’s fees for water from the Water System shall be $7.00 for each thousand gallons of water used each month. The Cities of Oslo and Alvarado shall have a monthly minimum usage of 500,000 gallons per month at $7.00 per each 1,000 gallons ($ 3,500.00). Usage in the excess of 500,000 gallons per month shall be billed at $7.00 per each 1,000 gallons. The City of Fisher has a monthly minimum of 750,000 gallons per month billed at $7.00 per each 1,000 gallons ($ 5,250.00). Water usage in excess of 750,000 gallons per month shall be $5.25 per 1,000 gallons. Section 2 of Article VII, Rate Schedule, of Ordinance No. 8 of the Marshall and Polk Rural Water System is amended to read as follows: Section 2. Each user except the Cities of Oslo, Alvarado and Fisher shall pay a facility charge of $7.00. The facility charge of the City of Oslo and the City of Alvarado is $190.25. The facility charge for the City of Fisher is $570.60. Adopted by the Water Commission of the Marshall and Polk Rural Water System this 20th day of September, 2011. ____________________________ Paul Driscoll ____________________________ Winton Knutson ORDINANCE NO. 10 OF THE MARSHALL AND POLK RURAL WATER SYSTEM AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 9 OF THE MARSHALL AND POLK RURAL WATER SYSTEM The Water Commission of the Marshall and Polk Rural Water System does ordain as follows: Section 1 of Article VII, Rate Schedule, of Ordinance No. 9 of the Marshall and Polk Rural Water System is amended to read as follows: Section 1. The user’s fees for water from the Water System shall be $7.50 for each thousand gallons of water used each month. The Cities of Oslo and Alvarado shall have a monthly minimum usage of 500,000 gallons per month at $7.50 per each 1,000 gallons ($ 3,750.00). Usage in the excess of 500,000 gallons per month shall be billed at $7.50 per each 1,000 gallons. The City of Fisher has a monthly minimum of 750,000 gallons per month billed at $7.50 per each 1,000 gallons ($ 5,625.00). Water usage in excess of 750,000 gallons per month shall be $5.60 per 1,000 gallons. Adopted by the Water Commission of the Marshall and Polk Rural Water System this 15th day of October, 2013. ____________________________ Paul Driscoll ____________________________ Ron Abrahamson December 2, 2021

ORDINANCE NO. 11 OF THE MARSHALL AND POLK RURAL WATER SYSTEM AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 10 OF THE MARSHALL AND POLK RURAL WATER SYSTEM The Water Commission of the Marshall and Polk Rural Water System does ordain as follows: Section 1 of Article VII, Rate Schedule, of Ordinance No. 10 of the Marshall and Polk Rural Water System is amended to read as follows: Section 1. The user’s fees for water from the Water System shall be $7.75 for each thousand gallons of water used each month. The Cities of Oslo and Alvarado shall have a monthly minimum usage of 500,000 gallons per month at $7.75 per each 1,000 gallons ($ 3,875.00). Usage in the excess of 500,000 gallons per month shall be billed at $7.75 per each 1,000 gallons. The City of Fisher has a monthly minimum of 750,000 gallons per month billed at $7.75 per each 1,000 gallons ($ 5,812.50). Water usage in excess of 750,000 gallons per month shall be $5.85 per 1,000 gallons. Adopted by the Water Commission of the Marshall and Polk Rural Water System this 9th day of December, 2014. ____________________________ Mike Kasowski ____________________________ Ron Abrahamson ORDINANCE NO. 12 OF THE MARSHALL AND POLK RURAL WATER SYSTEM AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 11 OF THE MARSHALL AND POLK RURAL WATER SYSTEM The Water Commission of the Marshall and Polk Rural Water System does ordain as follows: Section 1 of Article VII, Rate Schedule, of Ordinance No. 11 of the Marshall and Polk Rural Water System is amended to read as follows: Section 1. The user’s fees for water from the Water System shall be $8.00 for each thousand gallons of water used each month. The Cities of Oslo and Alvarado shall have a monthly minimum usage of 500,000 gallons per month at $8.00 per each 1,000 gallons ($4,000.00). Usage in the excess of 500,000 gallons per month shall be billed at $8.00 per each 1,000 gallons. The City of Fisher has a monthly minimum of 750,000 gallons per month billed at $8.00 per each 1,000 gallons ($6,000.00). Water usage in excess of 750,000 gallons per month shall be $6.10 per 1,000 gallons. Adopted by the Water Commission of the Marshall and Polk Rural Water System this 20th day of October, 2015. ____________________________ Mike Kasowski ____________________________ Ron Abrahamson ORDINANCE NO. 13 OF THE MARSHALL AND POLK RURAL WATER SYSTEM AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 12 OF THE MARSHALL AND POLK RURAL WATER SYSTEM The Water Commission of the Marshall and Polk Rural Water System does ordain as follows: Section 1 of Article VII, Rate Schedule, of Ordinance No. 12 of the Marshall and Polk Rural Water System is amended to read as follows: Section 1. The user’s fees for water from the Water System shall be $8.50 for each thousand gallons of water used each month. The Cities of Oslo and Alvarado shall have a monthly minimum usage of 500,000 gallons per month at $8.50 per each 1,000 gallons ($4,250.00). Usage in the excess of 500,000 gallons per month shall be billed at $8.50 per each 1,000 gallons. The City of Fisher has a monthly minimum of 750,000 gallons per month billed at $8.50 per each 1,000 gallons ($6,375.00). Water usage in excess of 750,000 gallons per month shall be $6.50 per 1,000 gallons. Adopted by the Water Commission of the Marshall and Polk Rural Water System this 17th day of October, 2017. ____________________________ Mike Kasowski ____________________________ Ron Abrahamson ORDINANCE NO. 14 OF THE MARSHALL AND POLK RURAL WATER SYSTEM AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO. 13 OF THE MARSHALL AND POLK RURAL WATER SYSTEM The Water Commission of the Marshall and Polk Rural Water System does ordain as follows: Section 2 of Article VII, Rate Schedule, of Ordinance No. 14 of the Marshall and Polk Rural Water System is amended to read as follows: Section 2. Each user except the Cities of Oslo, Alvarado and Fisher shall pay a facility charge of $9.00. The facility charge of the City of Oslo and the City of Alvarado is $190.25. The facility charge for the City of Fisher is $570.60. Adopted by the Water Commission of the Marshall and Polk Rural Water System this 19thh day of October, 2021. ____________________________ Mike Kasowski ____________________________ Orin Knutson December 2, 2021