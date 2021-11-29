R BOARD of EDUCATION MEETING (Karlstad, Minn.) Tri-County School District 2358 October 20, 2021

REGULAR BOARD of EDUCATION MEETING Tri-County School District 2358 October 20, 2021 Tri-County School Library Karlstad, Minnesota All District #2358 School Board members were present, as well as Interim Superintendent Jeffrey Lund and Assistant Principal Lori Zick. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Burkel at 6:30 PM, and a quorum was determined. ThePledge of Allegiance was recited. We are Proud … of the efforts of school staff and their work at the beginning of the school year facing some unexpected challenges. of our students and their high level of participation with Homecoming festivities. Additional Agenda Items: J. October 25,2021 – Student Contact Day K. Discussion and possible action on hiring an interim superintendent for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year. L. Continue Superintendent sharing arrangement with Marshall County Central Schools and Superintendent Jeffrey Lund until a new interim superintendent can start. Move Item K. to the beginning of the discussion action items. M. IOwA Authority Member Sollund moved and member Caldwell seconded to approve the agenda as amended. UC Member Oliver moved and member Caldwell seconded to approve the minutes of the September 22, 2021 Board meeting, the September 27,2021 Emergency meeting and the October 1,2021 Special board meeting. UC Member Duray moved and member Koland seconded to authorize payment for claims in the following funds. UC Last Year This Year General $84,779.83 $73,410.33 Food Service $9,135.13 $16,970.35 Community Service $92.61 $410.23 Student Activities $2,829.05 $18,597.00 Total $96,836.62 $109,387.91 A. Member Sollund moved and memberOliver seconded to approve Master Contract Agreement with Teachers. UC B. Member Hanson moved and member Oliver seconded to approve hiring Tara Larson and Brienna Englund for Junior Class Advisors. UC C. Member Duray moved and member Sollund seconded to approve hiring Keegan Krantz as One Act Play Advisor. UC D. Member Caldwell moved and member Duray seconded to approve hire of Whitney Trongard, paraprofessional. UC E. Member Hanson moved and member Oliver seconded to approve hire of Stacy Vasek, assistant cook. UC F. Member Duray moved and member Caldwell seconded to approve resignation of Shawn Donarski, Junior High Basketball Coach. UC G. Member Koland moved and member Hanson seconded to approve repair proposal with Johnson Control for new Boiler Control Panel. UC H. Member Oliver moved and member Duray seconded to approve holding World’s Best Workforce Hearing at the regular December School Board Meeting. UC I. Member Sollund moved and member Hanson seconded to approve holding the Truth in Taxation Hearing at the regular December School Board Meeting. UC J. Member Oliver moved and member Duray seconded to make October 25,2021 a student contact day. UC K. Member Koland moved and member Sollund seconded to hire Ron Ruud as interim superintendent for the remainder of the 2022 school year pending successful negotiation of an employment contract, an issuance of a one year license from the Board of School Administrators, and a clear background check. UC L. Member Koland moved and member Oliver seconded to continue cooperating with Marshall County Central Schools and Superintendent Jeffrey Lund for superintendent services until through October 29, 2021. UC M. Member Hanson moved and member Oliver seconded to make Ron Ruud as IOwA authority effective October 29,2021. UC Reports and Information A. Interim Superintendent Report – Jeffrey Lund B. Assistant Principal Report – Lori Zick C. NWRIC – Policies D. Region 1 – Security and Fence installation E. Freeze Coop Board F. Other Committees Next Board Meeting, Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at Tri-County School in Karlstad,Minnesota. Member Oliver moved and member Sollund seconded to adjourn. UC Respectfully submitted by Mark Koland, Clerk December 2, 2021