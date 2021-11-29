Special Board of Education Meeting Tri County School (Karlstad, Minn.) District 2358 October 1, 2021

Special Board of Education Meeting Tri County School District 2358 October 1, 2021 4:00 PM Tri County School Library, Karlstad MN All District 2358 members were present along with Assistant Principal Lori Zick. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Burkel at 4:00 PM, a quorum was determined. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Member Sollund moved and member Hanson seconded to approve the contract, as presented, hiring Jeff Lund Interim Superintendent for Tri County School District. UC Member Koland moved and member Ouray seconded to approve jeff Lund as the Identified Official with Authority (IOwA). UC Approval of Lori Zick as Principal was tabled until a later date. Reports, Discussion and Information were on: Seeking MSBA’s assistance to find an Interim Superintendent Staff Development Days Member Oliver moved and member Caldwell seconded to adjourn the meeting, UC. Respectfully submitted by Mark Koland, Clerk (December 2, 2021)