Efrem Novacek honored for years of service to wrestling

Efrem Novacek’s official run as a Gator Assistant Wrestling Coach came to an end when this season’s Gator Wrestling team opened its season with practice last week, but not before he created many memories, relationships, and recognitions along his 32-year journey.

At a ceremony in Benson, Minn., on October 30, 2021, Novacek earned a recognition: a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association for his 30 plus years of service.

He received this award while being surrounded by family, including his wife Tammy, his son Isaac and his girlfriend Erika Lutjens, his son Owen and his fiancee Grace Dunham, and his daughter Aunica Isane and her husband Isaak Isane. Some of the head coaches he has worked under, including his son Isaac, Nels Onstad, and Jesse Nelson, attended the event.

Novacek has worked under six different coaches, including: Doug Dahl, Nels Onstad, Jesse Nelson, Tim Bowland, Todd Bergeron, and his oldest son Isaac. Efrem Novacek earned Section 8A Assistant Coach of the Year four times.

During his time as an assistant, he had the opportunity to coach as a Greenbush Tiger, a Badger-Greenbush Bulldog, and a Badger/Greenbush-Middle River Gator. He also helped send seven BGMR teams to state between 1993 and 2020. At state, the team placed sixth twice, fifth once, fourth twice, and third once (1998).

To see the complete story, read the December 1 issue of The Tribune in print or online.