Homemade for the Holiday Vendor Show returns to Karlstad

A young dog sled musher Eva Robinson from Cavalier, N.D., will be at the Karlstad Eagles on December 11. She will be selling her dog biscuits at this event, one that also will feature a lunch for purchase. The proceeds from these mentioned sales will go to Robinson, as she aims to race in the Junior Iditarod Sled Dog Race in Alaska on February 26, 2022. Robinson also has some sponsors for this race.

“This is making the Iditarod dream real,” Avis Sele said. “Isn’t that something?”

Eva’s grandma, Dee Quinnett, a former chef at Nordhem Restaurant in Karlstad, is a friend of one of the organizers of the December 11 Karlstad Eagles event— Avis Sele.

“I’m hoping Eva being here draws interest,” Sele said.

Interest to what exactly? The Homemade for the Holiday Vendor Show, an event that will feature a variety of vendors. Sponsored by Thrivent, the show takes place at the Karlstad Eagles on Saturday, December 11 from 10 am to 2 pm, returning after taking place about two years ago.

“It was a huge success. It really was,” Sele said about the previous time this show took place. “I think the vendors all were selling stuff; that’s what it’s all about.”

Currently, the show features not only Eva’s dog biscuits, but also other items and vendors. That list includes: Christmas decor, home decor, rustic farmhouse decor, candles, homemade caramels, Tastefully Simple, Section 26 (candles and wax melts), jewelry, lefse, homemade donuts, Chalk Couture Designer, Thirty One Gifts, custom t-shirts, boutique clothing, crystal nail files, Farm Girl Finesse, baked goods, and canning items.

About 20 vendors had signed up as of November 24. A few spots remained open at that time, Sele said. Vendors don’t have to pay to participate in this show. For questions or to register for this event, call Sele at 436-2521 or Susan Budziszewski at 597-2022.

Sele mentioned how the show has brought a busy crowd in the morning, but has slowed down between noon and 1 pm. Organizers brought something new to the event— a soup and sandwich meal— to help attract more of a lunch time crowd. As part of this meal, soup, sandwich, pie slice, and a beverage will be provided for $10, with the proceeds going to the musher Robinson.

