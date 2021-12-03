By popular demand, GACF Online Auction is back!, Registration open, auction opens December 6-10



Interested in some tickets to the Elton John concert at the Fargodome, a Dewalt tool kit package, cupcakes or cinnamon rolls, various gift baskets, jewelry, a $500 Roseau County Co-op home heating credit, a BBQ turkey or various meat bundles, a gift certificate to Revive Salon, a handmade quilt, a Santa visit, or some tickets to a Twins game? All of this and more is part of the Greenbush Area Community Fund’s (GACF) second annual Online Auction— to run from December 6 to December 10.

Last year, the Greenbush Area Community Fund started its online auction during the holiday season as a way to raise funds during the pandemic. It proved to be a success, as the group surpassed its goal of $5,000— a result that influenced the group to bring it back. The GACF has the same goal in mind for this year’s event.

“It was something new and fresh, I think, that people seemed to enjoy. They could do it from the comfort of their home, which is why we started it because it was during COVID,” GACF Chairperson Mary Stauffenecker said, “and there wasn’t a lot of out and about going on at that time. And it was so well received that we decided to give it a try again.”

One can register for the online auction now through Givi, giving one the opportunity to see the 50 plus different items up for bid. The link to the auction is: https://secure.qgiv.com/event/gacf2021/ . The actual auction bidding opens on December 6 at 8 am and closes on December 10 at 8 pm. People will be able to bid through the Givi app on their mobile devices and on the Givi website through their desktop computers.

When one registers for the auction, he or she will have the option to donate outside the auction to specific funds within GACF, such as the general fund, park and rec fund, or the education fund. Or, they could donate directly to the Greenbush Walking Path project— something the GACF is holding funds for at this time. As for the auction specifically, the GACF’s advisory committee will decide where the funds from that go towards following the event’s conclusion.

Besides auction items, through this event, people can also purchase what are called store items—products from a local business that people can begin buying prior to the auction even starting. This includes meat and cheese trays ($30), pickle wraps ($18), and fruit baskets ($25) from KC’s Country Market; a limited number of these are available. They can pick up these food products the week of Christmas— December 20 to December 23. A portion of the proceeds— about $5 per item— goes back to the GACF.

“If bidding on an auction isn’t really their style, that is another way that they could contribute,” Stauffenecker said, “and purchase items that they could pick up for the holidays.”

So what exactly is the Greenbush Area Community Fund (GACF)? Not to be confused with the Greenbush Community Partners (GCP), the GACF is an endowment fund under the umbrella of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation out of Bemidji. This group has an advisory committee made up of various different community members, who decide how to distribute the funds the group raises through either donations or fundraisers.

The group grants out funds made through its endowment or investment fund two times a year— doing both a spring and fall grant round.

“Those funds get granted back to the community to several of the different 501C3 organizations that are in town,” Stauffenecker said. “… The city can also apply with us anytime that they need something out of the park and rec fund and we can help them with that as well if we have any funds available.”

