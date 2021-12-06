Alan Lee Storbakken, 70 of Champlin, MN passed away peacefully one year ago on December 10, 2020.

He was born November 30th, 1950 in Grand Forks, ND to Arne & Clarice (Fournier) Storbakken. He graduated from East Grand Forks Senior High in 1969. He graduated from Detroit Lakes Technical College in Architectural Drafting & Graphic Design.

He married LuAnn Gust and had three children Chad, Travis and Summer. They later divorced.

He worked for many years in heavy construction and was also a crane operator. He was currently working for NuAire Lab Equipment when he suffered from a cerebral hemorrhage due to high blood pressure.

He enjoyed road trips across the USA and exploring as many sites as he could fit into his adventures.

He was an expert pool player and loved to hustle the next challenger in his quiet non competitive demeanor, ONLY to clear the table on his first shot.

He was an exceptional artist! His passion was perspective drawings of homes and detailed drawings of animals and birds.

He designed and made the plant containers he needed for the many plants and flowers in his beautiful yard.

His kind & quiet manner will be greatly missed. He was a jokester that would take one by surprise as he made his quiet unexpected comments.

He is survived by his children Chad Ramsey, Mn. Travis (Tina Bratland) Centria, WI; Summer (Bart) Seaberg Grand Forks, ND. Grand children Rose, Kate, Blake, Amanda, Sabrina, Dakota. Great grand children Edison, Joseph and Aubrey.

Sisters Arlene (Rod) Holtman EGF, MN; Yvonne (Clay) Bateman Seattle, WA; Cheryl Storbakken EGF, MN; Peggy (Sid) Rumsey Tucson, AZ; Penny (Dan) Pape EGF, MN. And many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, nephew Ross Holtman and great grand daughter Renezmae.