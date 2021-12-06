Arlene M. Berry, 78, of East Grand Forks, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Altru Hospital of Grand Forks.

Arlene Marie Gunderson was born August 16, 1943 in Thief River Falls to the late Torkel and Ragna (Hofstad) Gunderson. She grew up in Oklee, MN and graduated from high school there in 1961. She moved to Red Lake Falls and worked in the office for the REA. On December 17, 1966, she married Robert Berry at Clearwater Lutheran Church of Oklee. They moved to Minneapolis and Grand Forks before settling in East Grand Forks, where they made their home. They were blessed with three children. She also shared her love as a foster parent.

Arlene retired as an administrative assistant from Polk County Social Services in 2009. She loved to sing and was active throughout her whole life with choirs and music groups including Tops, The Unforgettables, and many others. She was a member of River Heights Lutheran Church, the Grand Forks Senior Center, and the Sons of Norway.

Loving family who survive Arlene are her children David (Melissa) Berry of East Grand Forks, Nikki Aaker of East Grand Forks, and Mark Berry of Grand Forks; 10 grandchildren Payton (Jim) Sad, Devon and Jason Berry, Chantell and Dallas Aaker, Owen Kliniske, Delaney and Seth Aaker, and Kaleb and Jordyn Berry; 2 great-grandchildren, Stetson and Briggs Sad; 2 sisters Dianne (Clarence) Gagner of Brooks, MN, and Sheryl (Arlan) Fore of Oklee, MN; and many nieces, nephews, friends and family that will be left to mourn her passing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Torkel and Ragna and her former husband Robert Berry.

FUNERAL: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at River Heights Lutheran Church, 2214 10th Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN, 56721.

VISITATION: 1 hour prior to funeral at the church on Tuesday

BURIAL: Clearwater Cemetery in rural Oklee, MN, Friday, December 10, 2021 at 10 AM.

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN