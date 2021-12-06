Eldonna Marie Grahn, 78

Eldonna Marie Grahn, Karlstad, MN, passed away peacefully on November 24, in Bethany Nursing Home in Fargo, ND after a short struggle with infection and kidney failure. Eldonna was born October 05, 1945 in Lake Bronson, MN to Olof and Viola Grahn. She grew up in Lake Bronson graduating from Lake Bronson High School in 1963. After high school she went to Minneapolis for employment and later to Hollywood, CA. The second earthquake she experienced there convinced her to return to MN where she was employed at the Karlstad Hospital/Clinic, at Prime Security Bank in Karlstad and her last years as secretary at First Lutheran Church. She gave birth to her son Ryan in December 1973. Eldonna was in a serious car accident when she was 19 when traveling to Minneapolis. She suffered back injuries which left her in pain for the rest of her life. Many back surgeries did not relieve the issues and she suffered constantly. Her back issues made mobility an issue. She is survived by her brothers, Lorin (Bonnie) and Allan, her daughter in law Bethany and the pride of her life, her granddaughter Selah Grahn, a nephew Robert Grahn (Jennifer) and great nieces Katherine and Sarah, her many friends and fellow church members. Eldonna was very active in her church, First Lutheran in Karlstad. She was church secretary for many years, president of WELCA for many years, secretary for the church council, and taught Sunday School and Confirmation classes for many years. For several years she was part of a local bridge group that met regularly. Eldonna was well known for her beautiful embroidery on kitchen towels, her crossword puzzle expertise, she would work very difficult puzzles with ease. She had a reputation as always being prompt showing up for meetings and events, always in advance, often being the first person present. Eldonna was preceded in death by her parents and her son Ryan. . She was loved by many and will be dearly missed. Funeral services are planned for the Spring. pd