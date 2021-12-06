Phyllis Arlene Grundtner, 73

Phyllis Arlene Grundtner, Age 73, of West St. Paul, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 7, 1948, in Hallock, Minnesota to Kjalmer Nels and Pearl Isabel (nee Anderson) Larson. Phyllis is survived by her husband of 51 years, Tom; children, Michele (Scott) Shepard and Tim (Amy) Grudtner; grandchildren, Kristopher, Nicolaus, Maddison, Christian, Elizabeth and Emmalee; sister, Avis (late Alden) Hagen; and other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Roy Larson. Phyllis loved her family and friends and lived that love out by giving of her time and compassion to all others. Her grandchildren will especially miss her back scratches and cooking. Phyllis’ humble faith was an inspiration, and she will be forever loved and treasured.