Russell Dick, 64

Russell Dick, age 64, of Elk River. Passed away surrounded by family on November 30, 2021. Born December 13, 1956 in Minneapolis to William and Carol Dick. He grew up in Brooklyn Center, MN learning the trades from his father, grandfather and shop teachers at Park Center High School. After graduating in 1975 he started in his path as a Project Engineer first as a Cabinet Maker at Concepts in Minneapolis. He later worked for HAAS Multiples where he became a jack of all trades. Most recently Russ had been employed by Star Exhibits and Environmental in Brooklyn Park, MN. Russ married Lori in 1977 and together they raised Stephanie and Jared. Living first in Dayton, MN before moving to Elk River. Though a carpenter by trade, Russ was a collector of many things. He enjoyed his junking trips with his brother Gary looking for treasure, and restoring vehicles and antique items. He was a talented woodworker and spent much time completing original projects or restoring something old to something new again. If ever he needed to relax you’d find him mowing the lawn, or sitting in his porch. His love of the simple stemming from his fond memories of spending time in Strandquist, MN and Mountain Lake, MN having too much fun with cousins and talking with aunts and uncles. Never more than a phone call away, Russ was willing to be there for anyone at any time. He cherished his grandchildren, Adelyn, Cameron and Harper, and together enjoyed many bonfires, four-wheeler rides, and his delicious chicken nuggets. Russ shared memories of times past with his daughter Stephanie and they enjoyed reminiscing and the frequent tours of country dirt roads, or taking the backroads home. Russ rarely forgot, and kept everyone he met in the forefront of his memories. Preceded in death by son, Jared; parents, William and Carol Dick; and many beloved Aunts and Uncles. Survived by wife, Lori; daughter, Stephanie (Travis) Ferrian; grandchildren (Adelyn, Cameron, Harper); brother, Gary (Sandy) Dick; nieces and nephews and beloved cousins and extended family. Funeral service 10am on Monday, December 6, at first Lutheran Church of Crystal, 7708 62nd Ave. N., Brooklyn Park. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, Crystal, MN. A visitation is scheduled for 3:30-7:00 at Evans-Nordby Funeral Home in Osseo MN. Memorials preferred and the family will establish a scholarship for a high school senior that are enrolling in a trade school program. Evans-Nordby 763-424-4000 evansnordby.com