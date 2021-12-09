Snapshots from Greenbush Winter Weekend

The Greenbush Winter Weekend event took place December 3 and 4. The weekend included a variety of activities— a couple fundraiser meals, a couple holiday-themed classes, a vendor show, an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus, a parade of lights, and more. Here are a few photos from the weekend.
Mrs. Claus and Santa traveled through this year’s Parade of Lights along Main Street in Greenbush on December 4, as part of the Greenbush Winter Weekend festivities. (Photo by Ryan Bergeron)
Covered in lights, this snowmobile sat atop this float highlighting Hector’s– owned by the late Hector Reese– that went through this year’s Parade of Lights event in Greenbush. (Photo by Ryan Bergeron)
This youngster looks up at the lighted tree in front of the Greenbush Community Shelter just prior to the Parade of Lights that ran along Main Street on December 4. The tree lighting was part of the Greenbush Winter Weekend festivities, December 3 and 4. (Photo by Ryan Bergeron)
Myles Famias looks up at Santa while taking photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus on December 4 at the Greenbush Community Center, as part of the Greenbush Winter Weekend festivities. Look inside this week’s issue for more photos from the Greenbush Winter Weekend. (Photo by Ryan Bergeron)
The GMR sixth graders served a taco-in-a-bag meal at the Greenbush Community Center on December 4 to help raise funds for their class trip, as part of the Greenbush Winter Weekend festivities. Pictured are (LR): William Taus, Delilah Calmes, Addison Dvergsten, Alliah Balmes, Chaya Westman, Kate Harder, Jude Vacura, and Chase Lorenson. (Photo by Ryan Bergeron)
Katie Faken helps her daughter Liv Faken with a holiday art project at the Greenbush Community Center on December 4. (Photo by Ryan Bergeron)
Cousins Ziggy Olson, Odie Olson, Myles Famias, and Kenlee Cater (in front) take a photo with Mrs. Claus and Santa at the Greenbush Community Center on December 4, as part of the Greenbush Winter Weekend festivities. (Photo by Ryan Bergeron)