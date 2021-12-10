Jean Oral Steinbring, 74, of Bemidji, MN died Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society in Blackduck.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, December 13, 2021 at the Cease Family Funeral Home in Bemidji with Pastor Holly Hovestol officiating. Visitation will be from 3 – 5 pm and Sunday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at the St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery in Guthrie, MN.

Jeanie was born August 25, 1947 in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, the daughter of Ludwig and Lucy Mae (Aldrich) Steinbring. After her mother married Emil Johnson, they moved to Roosevelt, MN, where she grew up until she graduated from Williams, MN. She then moved to the Minneapolis area and remained in the Twin Cities area. When her health began to decline, she moved to Bemidji to be near her family.

She is survived by her siblings Darlene (Les) Neilson,

Doug (Colleen) Steinbring,

Karen Steinbring,

Karleen (Gene) Marshall,

Barbie (Jerry) Fisher,

Also survived by a daughter by choice Nikki (Randy) Wirz,

and also many, many nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her parents, step father Emil Johnson and brothers Wayne and Dean Steinbring.

Casketbearers are Wade Steinbring, Weston Steinbring, Jake Fisher, Mik Fisher, Kellin Fisher, Markus Wood.

Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.