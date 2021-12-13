Adolph Vincent Marhula, 104

Adolph Vincent Marhula, age 104, of Baudette, MN passed away on December 2, 2021, surrounded by his family at LakeWood Health Care Center. Adolph was born January 22, 1917 in Roosevelt, MN to Frank and Mary Marhula. He grew up in a hardworking family during the Great Depression and often shared stories about his challenging experiences to teach his children and grand-children important life lessons. Starting at the age of ten, Adolph would hire out his services to make money for his family, this included tending to gardens and yards, splitting firewood and bailing hay. He enjoyed working with his father in the woods and credits this experience to building the foundation for his love of trees and animal habitats.

Adolph was inducted into the US Navy in May of 1945 during WWII. After basic training, he was assigned to an outgoing unit prepped to deploy for front line action. Within days of their readiness the war had ended and his unit was reassigned to assist in post-war recovery and reintegration efforts for service members. Adolph continued his military service in the Demobilization Center at Fort Snelling where he interviewed returning veterans, prepared paperwork for discharge, and advocated for returning soldiers by ensuring they understood their benefits and next steps. He was honorably discharged in May of 1946. In later years, Adolph was involved in banking, the farm seed business, insurance and real estate, and many other entrepreneurial ventures. Adolph approached every adventure and business opportunity with enthusiasm, motivation, conviction, and endless energy.

On October 7, 1940, he married Lena Lucille Norcia who he would describe as “a charming, beautiful, brunette, with sparkling eyes.” Together they raised 6 children. When asked about his children, his standard response was “I have five sons and they each have a sister.” Adolph shared his love of the outdoors with his wife and children, often taking them fishing, hunting, berry picking, tree planting, rock collecting, gardening, and introduced them to numerous other outdoor adventures. Adolph’s favorite place was the family cabin on Lake of the Woods where he taught dozens of family members his tips and tricks for netting “Walter.” He was a long-time active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baudette, Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post #217, and several civic organizations.

Adolph’s love for our Lord and love for his family was evident in all that he did. His voice was gentle, his smile sincere, his laugh hearty, his heart generous and his nature welcoming. He is truly an example of a life well lived. The love he shared with all of us will live on for generations to come.

Adolph was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lee; brothers Rudolph and Stanley, sisters Anna, Sylvia, Emma, Lydia, and an infant brother. He is survived by his children David (Mary) Marhula, Dennis (Diana) Marhula, Richard (Linda) Marhula, CT (Cindy) Marhula, Rosemary (Wayne) Brenden, Mike (Carrie) Marhula, 14 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A mass of Christian Burial was held at Sacred Heart Church on December 11, 2021. Following the service, a burial with military honors was conducted at Elm Park Cemetery.