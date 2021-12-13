Peter Michael Robinson, 86

Peter Michael Robinson, age 86, passed away peacefully December 9, 2021, at The Lodge Care Center in Loveland, Ohio. Pete was a lifelong resident of Baudette – the city he affectionately called “Paradise”.

With no hospital in Baudette at the time, Pete was born in the hospital in Warroad in 1935 to Marian and Stoddard Robinson, Sr. He was their second son – arriving nearly 8 years after his brother, Stoddard. Pete graduated from Baudette High School in 1953 and continued on to St. Cloud State College. He graduated in 1957 with a business degree. Pete also served 6 years in the Army/National Guard in parallel to the start of his career.

On July 27, 1958, Pete and Barbara Knutson were united in marriage in Warren, Minnesota. The following year, they moved into a house they had built in Baudette, a home Pete lived in until his move to the Care Center earlier this year.

Pete’s working career had two distinct chapters. First, Pete owned and ran Robinson’s Dry Goods in downtown Baudette for 20 years, a popular Main Street staple founded by his parents. In August 1977, Pete was appointed the City Clerk-Treasurer of Baudette, a role he truly enjoyed until he retired. Pete was also very involved in other civic endeavors. He was active in City Government as a member of City Council for many years. He was also a long-time member of the Masonic Lodge and the Moose Lodge. Pete also loved to play bridge with his wife, curl, and he tolerated golf. He was also a regular at blowing TAPS at military funerals.

Pete loved tinkering outdoors. He fastidiously took care of his lawn and his cars. And he loved boating in the summer. A favorite pastime was going to Pine Island to swim and cook out with his wife, kids, and friends. For the past twenty-five years, you could set your watch by his regular rotation of stops at area restaurants.

Over the years, Pete was very proud of the accomplishments of his kids and grandkids. He loved visiting the grandkids, going to their games, and hanging out with them. He couldn’t get enough of the stories about what the grandkids were up to.

Pete is survived by his two sons, Mike (Laura) of Eden Prairie, MN; and Todd (Grace) of Loveland, OH. Pete is also survived by five grandchildren: Eric of Chicago, IL; Matthew (Kate) of Fishers, IN; Emily of Dallas, TX; Alec of Minneapolis, MN; and Mitchell of Detroit, MI. Pete has one great-grandson: Jackson James of Fishers, IN. Also surviving Pete is his niece Shelley Weidner and her family of Fargo, ND.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Barbara, and his brother Stoddard.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to the entire community of Baudette. Pete loved his lifelong hometown – and many in Baudette cared for him as if he was a part of their family.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to Lake of the Woods County Historical Society or Lake of the Woods Veterans Memorial Foundation.

A service for Pete will be held on Saturday, December 18 at 11:00 am at The First Congregational Church of Baudette, with visitation an hour prior. A private interment will be at Elm Park Cemetery.