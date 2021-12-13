Phyllis Dorothy (Boucher) Walsh, 80

Phyllis Dorothy (Boucher) Walsh passed from this world into the presence of her Heavenly Father on December 12, 2021 at the Pioneer Memorial Care Center in Erskine, Minnesota under the care of Hospice of Red River Valley. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and devoted Catholic.

Phyllis was born on June 14, 1941 into the large family of Rene and Melina (Dubuque) Boucher in Crookston, Minnesota and was number fourteen of sixteen children. She attended St. Joseph’s Academy in Crookston graduating in 1959.

After graduating, she worked at the hospital in Crookston in the kitchen. Phyllis and her sister Marie would take many adventures to follow Marie’s interest in horses, one of which brought them to the Walsh farm in Badger Minnesota to visit her school friends from the Academy, Helen Walsh Hlucny and Polly Walsh Shafer. This is where she met George Walsh (Helen and Polly’s brother). On November 4, 1961, Phyllis and George were united in marriage at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Crookston, Minnesota. The couple purchased their homestead next to the Walsh Family Farm near Badger and made it their home. Phyllis was a very active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church as Euraristic minister, Lector , council member, St. Anne’s Sodality, catechist, and a long-standing member of the Northland Threshing Bee.

Phyllis worked side by side with George and the family in all aspects of farming. She preferred working outside on the farm: in the field, barn, or garden, over working in the house. Her strength came from her prayers and connection with the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Phyllis is survived by four sons: Edward (Renee), of Badger; Patrick, of Badger; Matthew (Elicia), of Fairmont; and Jordan, of Badger; three daughters: Leone (Jim) Sobrack, of Hurley, Wisconsin; Renea (Shayne) Springston, of Lander, Wyoming; and Michelle (Jay) Kinshella, of Fargo, North Dakota; nine grandchildren: Avery Walsh (Elissa), Mikayla Sobrack, Riley Walsh (Justine), Cassandra Sobrack, Owen Walsh, Cody Sobrack, Toby Hootch, Wyatt Bournazian, Taunie Hootch and Von Springston; two sisters: Marlys Kerr of Yakima Washington and Marie Moore of Rogers Arkansa; one brother: Dennis Boucher of Yuma, Arizona; one brother-in-law: Leonard Walsh of Oregon; three sister-in-laws Delores Walsh of Badger, Sister Luella Walsh, of Rio Grande, Texas; Janette (Richard) Eklund, of Alexandria, Minnesota; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband George Walsh, her parents, one daughter in miscarriage, seven brothers: Harvey Boucher, Jerome Boucher, Leon Boucher, Ronald Boucher, James Boucher, Paul Boucher, Ernest Boucher, five sisters Lorena Bechhold, Aurora Mackowick, Theresa Brunsburg, Edith Boucher Briggs, Madonna Richardson, and several brother and sister in-laws.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30AM, Saturday, December 18, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Badger with Fr. John Klienwachter presiding. Visitation will be after 6:00PM Friday evening, December 17, at the church, with a 7:00PM prayer service and Holy Rosery to follow.

Interment will be in St Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Badger following Mass.

Collins Funeral Home, Greenbush, MN is in charge of arrangements.

