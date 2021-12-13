Rodney (Rocky) Newton, 74

Rodney (Rocky) Newton, age 74, of Thief River Falls, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2021 at his home with his family at his side. A Memorial Service to celebrate Rocky’s life will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls, MN. Burial will follow at St. Olaf Cemetery in Grygla, MN. Visitation will take place from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Service. Rodney Gene Newton was born on March 14, 1947 in Thief River Falls, MN, the son of Norman Ordean Newton and Lillian Petra (Sorenson) Newton. He was raised on the family farm north of Grygla and baptized and confirmed at Grace Lutheran Church in Grygla, MN. He attended school in Grygla, MN, and graduated from the Northwest School of Agriculture in Crookston, MN in 1965. Following graduation Rocky enlisted with the United States Army. He served in Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1973. He took pride in serving his country and held that close to his heart, as a true patriot. On August 23, 1980 Rocky was married to Ina Lou Johnson. Together they raised Becky, Sara, Melissa, and Mali. The family lived in Idaho while Rocky worked in the oil fields. Later they moved back to Minnesota while Rocky worked doing construction and carpentry. Later in life Rocky met Linda Donarski, and with this relationship they together raised Joe, Tom, and Kristina. Rocky enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, canning, camping, old western shows, and most importantly spending time with family and especially the grandkids. Rocky was a member of the VFW, the NRA, and the American Legion. Rocky is survived by his children, Becky Borgen of Thief River Falls, MN, Melissa (Steven) Gust of Strathcona, MN, Joe (Ashley) Donarski of Spearfish, SD, Mali (Courtney Cole) Newton of Badger, MN, and Tom Donarski of Spearfish, SD; grandchildren, Devin (Mariah) Corneliusen, Derrick Corneliusen, Colten Gust, Katelyn Gust, Kylee Gust, Alex Gust, Dalton Shirley, Dannielle (Josh Hinden) Rausch, Branden Rausch, Payton Hill, Aiden Kompelien, Hailey Donarski, Macey Donarski, Jaxson Donarski, Logan Donarski, and Oasis Donarski; great-grandchildren, Bryer, Dixie, Sara, Keefer, and baby Corneliusen due May of 2022; siblings, Dale (Mavis) Newton of Thief River Falls, MN, Danny Newton of Holt, MN, Cathy Newton of Grygla, MN, and Lisa Swanson of Middle River, MN; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughters, Sara Corneliusen and Kristina Donarski; his parents, Norman and Lillian Newton; brother, Lyle Newton; brother-in-law, Tim Swanson; and his grandparents. Condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com Johnson Funeral Service