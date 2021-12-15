Sandra A. Nuccetelli, 78, of Severna Park, Maryland, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Sandy was born near Karlstad, MN, the 11th of 14 children to Norris and Margaret Lund on May 3, 1943. She spent much of her youth in Karlstad until moving to Minneapolis and graduating from Marshall High in 1962. She was a flight attendant for United Airlines, and while visiting Hawaii, met her husband Joseph, a Navy pilot based at NAS Barber’s Point. They married on September 6, 1966 and initially lived in Alexandria, Virginia before settling in Severna Park in 1971.

Sandy was a kind and giving person who loved her friends and family. She enjoyed nature in many forms including gardening, daily walks, and many cherished pets throughout the years, both big and small. Even though Maryland became her home, returning to beautiful Minnesota every year, especially for family reunions, was dear to her heart. Sandy’s generous spirit was evident in the countless holiday dinners, and special occasions, she planned for family and friends. Sandy had a lifelong love of learning, was an avid reader, and in her 50s went to school to earn her degree as a Radiologic Technologist and worked in a medical office. She loved to take on new challenges – from growing heirloom tomatoes, to sewing quilts, to redesigning a kitchen – she did not hesitate and often had something new and interesting to share. Her care and compassion were obvious to all who knew her, and her family is forever grateful for her selfless love and dedication.

Surviving to cherish her memory are her husband Joseph O. Nuccetelli; son, Joseph A. Nuccetelli; daughter, Kathleen Nuccetelli; daughter and son-in-law Michelle and Robert Doerr; grandchildren Vega and Aksel; sisters Phyllis Borg, Patsy (John) Erickson, Joy Montague, and Karen (Dick) Lyngholm; brothers Donald Lund, John (Denise) Lund, and Barry Lund; sister-in-law Nicolina Koval; and many more nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters and brothers-in-law, Norma and Al Devore, Gloria and Dr. Jack Grabow, Anita and Gene Milam, Geraldine and Myron Swanson; brother and sister-in-law Russell Lund and Peggy Fencken; brother Dennis Lund; brothers-in-law Harold Borg and John Koval; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Elia and Lambert Sebastiani.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 11am-1pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. The funeral service will be held at the funeral home, following the visitation, at 1pm on December 16th. The interment will be held privately at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery – Crownsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice.

