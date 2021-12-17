Badger High School nominates Greta Lee for AAA Award

Badger High School recently announced it has nominated Greta Lee for the Academics, Arts, & Athletics (AAA) Award.

Sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League, the AAA Award honors high school seniors who have excelled in the classroom, in fine arts, and on the athletic field. Students who are nominated must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 or better, participate in MSHSL sponsored fine arts and athletic activities, and comply with the MSHSL’s Student Code of Conduct.

AAA Award recipients are selected through a multi-level process that involves League member schools, the League’s administrative regions, and a special committee of educators, business leaders, and members from the fine arts and athletic communities. Regional winners will be announced at the AAA Banquet in Mahnomen on February 2, 2022.

The top two AAA Award candidates from each region will be invited to a recognition banquet and will participate in an on-court ceremony during the Class AA Minnesota Boys’ State Basketball championship game in March. League officials will announce two state Award recipients – one girl and one boy from both Class A and Class AA schools – during the on-court ceremony. Each state award recipient will receive a four-year $1,000 scholarship.

An A honor roll student, Greta Lee is a member of the Badger Chapter of the National Honor Society, FCCLA, Math League, Knowledge Bowl, Student Council, and Envirothon. In addition to completing college prep coursework at Badger, she has successfully completed numerous college courses during her high school career. Greta plays clarinet in the Badger High School band where she has earned superior ratings at MSHSL solo contests and helped the large group band earn superior ratings. She is a three-sport athlete who participates in volleyball, basketball, and track and field, Greta also was a member of the Gator Volleyball team that recently participated in the 2021 Minnesota State Volleyball Tournament. She plans to enroll in the Physician Assistant Program at the University of Minnesota, Rochester. Greta is the daughter of John and Gretchen Lee of Badger.

To see the complete story, read the December 15 issue of The Tribune in print or online.