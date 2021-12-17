Bennitt Bertilrud wins GMR Big Buck Contest

A total of 28 participants entered the annual GMR Big Buck Contest. One came out the winner, in seventh grader Bennitt Bertilrud. As the winner, he earned a trophy, picture, and his name on the winners plaque.

In this year’s event, Bertilrud won with a 12-point buck. Last year’s winner Vincent Stenberg won with a 10-point buck. Scoring is determined using the following formula: base mass thickness multiplied by rack width multiplied by antler length.

Having to pay a one dollar entry fee, participants must have entered the contest by November 5 and had to shoot their deer between November 6 and 14—the regular rifle season. The buck had to be shot by the participant only— not by another friend or family member. They had to present the antlers to be officially scored by no later then November 16.

