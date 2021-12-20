Leonard Veer, 88

Leonard Veer, formerly of Karlstad, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, AK, following surgery for a hip fracture. He was born, Leonard Jacob Veer, on July 13, 1933, to Jacob and Isabel (Penner) Veer on a farm west of Langdon, North Dakota. He attended Langdon High School and later Grace Bible Institute in Omaha, Nebraska. After high school he worked with heavy equipment, building roads and digging drainage ditches. Leonard met Barbara Joseph while visiting relatives in Tennessee. They were married three months later in a little country church in the hills and moved to North Dakota where they farmed with his parents for several years. In April 1965 they moved to Karlstad, MN, where they raised their family and lived on their farm for 53 years, before moving to The Meadows in Karlstad in April 2018. In August 2019 they moved to Palmer, Alaska to live with their daughter and son-in-law. For over 50 years Leonard was a member of Karlstad Baptist Church, where he served in numerous capacities, from deacon to janitor. He was one of the founders of Heritage Christian School in Karlstad and served on the board for several years. He was also very involved with Lake Bronson Baptist Bible Camp, serving as financial secretary for many years. Leonard served his community as an election worker and a Lind township board member. He was quick to help those in need. He enjoyed reading, studying his Bible, and spending time with his grandchildren. His devotion to Barb, his sweetheart for 62 years, was an inspiration to all. Leonard is survived by his son Philip (Diane) Veer of Milford, NH; daughters Peggy (Jim) Eymann of Wasilla, AK and Vicky (Dan) Goldstrand of Lake Bronson, MN; grandchildren Craig Veer (Aubrey Sarazine), Corey Veer (Tia McLean) , Micheal (Melissa) Eymann, Matthew Eymann, Evan (Chelsey) Veer, Justine Teie, Destiny Hayes, Dylan Hayes, Damian Teie, Maria Eymann, Ian Veer (Cassidy Durant), Jesse Goldstrand, Gracie Goldstrand, and Glorie Goldstrand; great-grandchildren Trent, Aria, Makenna, Braxtyn, Emery, Wesley, Addilynn, Aiden, Skyla, and Amara; brother Tom (Fern) Veer, sisters Jean (Tom) Thompson and Vivian (Bob) Welsh; sister-in-law Faye Veer; and many nieces and nephews. Leonard was preceded in death by his wife Barbara; parents Jacob and Isabel Veer; brother Larry Veer; in-laws Cora Joseph, Marie Gregory, John and Dorothy Stormer, Harold and Betty Chase; and several grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Karlstad Baptist Church on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Alaska: www.alaskacremation.com