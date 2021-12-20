Lillian A. Gust, 85

A Visitation for Lillian A. Gust of Greenbush, MN will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau with a service for sharing at 7PM. A private family service will also be held for Lillian. Burial will take place at a later date in Badger City Cemetery in Badger, MN. A Celebration of Life will also be held for Lillian and her sister in the Spring of 2022, details for service will be posted here at a later date. Lillian Ada Gust passed away December 8, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, at the age of 85. Lillie was born at home in Roseau County, MN on September 5, 1936 to Otto and Ada (Kranz) Kaml. She attended country schools though the 8th grade and would later receive her GED. Lillian married Alvin Gust on June 30, 1956 and became a farm wife and homemaker to her six children, Luella, Lyla, Michael, Joan, Ervin and William. As her children got older Lillian began working at Sheltering Oaks Nursing Home and also for a number of years with Polaris Industries. Lillian loved baking, cooking and canning, she made amazing sauerkraut. She also enjoyed her flowers, bird watching, crafting, as well as sewing and crocheting. Most of all Lillian loved spending time with her grandchildren and the rest of her family. She was very social and willing to help out at a moment’s notice. She is preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter, Lillian; husband, Alvin; sisters, Jean and Lucille; brother, Dale and numerous other family. Lillian is survived by her brother, Otto Kaml, Jr. (Muriel) of Badger, sister-in-law Judy Kaml (Dale) of Grand Forks; children, Luella Gust of Twin Valley, Lyla Gust of Badger, Michael Gust of Strathcona, Joan (Bill) Timm of Greenbush, Ervin (Mara) Gust of Strathcona, William Gust of Greenbush; grandchildren, Amy, Brian, Coby, Dacia, Evan, Evas, Derrick, Desiree, Emily, Farrin, Jerod, Mercedes, Elizabeth, Audrey, Nathan as well as several great grandchildren.