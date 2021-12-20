Todd śobert Dahl, 57

Todd śobert Dahl passed away suddenly at Altru hospital on Thursday, December 9. Todd was born December 4, 1964 to Robert Dahl and Florence Jochim. He attended Kennedy High School and finished his school career at North Dakota State University. He spent his life being a mechanic and working for many farmers in the area. He’s been a big NDSU fan ever since, “once a bison, always a bison.” Todd enjoyed anything outdoors; in the summer – cat fishing on the Red River, in the fall – chasing the ever illusive 30 pointer, and in the winter months – ice fishing every chance he got. He made many friends in his time spent near the water or in the woods. Todd always kept himself busy even if it was just tinkering on things around the farm. He loved having livestock in the barn to look after and talk to every day. His latest being “Miss Piggy”, as he called her. Todd’s good hearted spirit, kindness, and laughter will be missed by all. Proceeded in death by his father (Robert) and grandparents (George and Emma Dahl, Edward And Alma Jochim). Survived by his loving partner Carol Dumas, 2 sons – Lukas (Krystal) and Markas (Ashley), daughter Lexi (Garrett), mother (Florence), sister Margo (Jeff), brother Vance, 3 nieces, two grandsons that were his world (Bekkam and Brooks), step children and many step grandchildren. Memorial services are scheduled for Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. in Teien Covenant Church, rural Drayton, North Dakota. Interment will be in the Teien Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service. Rev. Leroy Aufenkamp, presiding, Betty Dahl, organist. Casual dress supporting your favorite sports team will be the order of the day. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.