Betty Ann Johnson, 75

Betty Ann Johnson of Warroad, MN passed away at her home on December 17, 2021 at the age of 75. Betty was born on December 6, 1946 in Strandquist, MN to Joseph and Elphie (Hegstrom) Adlis. She grew up in Strandquist, attending school there through 12 grade. On June 20, 1964 Betty and Michael Johnson were married in Warren, MN. They had two children, Richard and Kelly. Betty enjoyed camping, fishing, bird watching, growing flowers in her garden, and collecting Knick knacks, angels, cookie jars and rocks. She worked in the deli at Doug’s supermarket and as an activities aide at the Warroad Care Center. Betty is survived by her husband Michael of Warroad; siblings Joyce (George) Wikstrom, Stanley Adlis, Jan Hilton, Kim Kraft; children Richard (Nelie) Johnson of Albertville, MN and Kelly (Alan) Rogalla of Bagley, MN; grandchildren Elijah Johnson of Albertville, Megan Marsden of Thief River Falls, MN, Brent Fellman of Staples, MN, Alysa Rogalla of Thief River Falls, Robert Rogalla of Thief River Falls, Lauren Dziengel of Thief River Falls; and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Elphie; brothers Larry, Tom and Richard Adlis; sister Linda Lou Adlis; and great-grandson Rylin Marsden. Arrangements done by Helgeson Funeral Home.

