Marshall Daniel Kukowski, 79

Marshall Daniel Kukowski born November 12, 1942 to August & Josephine (Morzek) Kukowski in Barto Township, MN. He graduated from Greenbush High School in 1961. He was drafted into the Army Dec. 14 1964. His basic training was in Fort Leornard Wood MO and Fort Lee VA and then served in Bauholder, Germany until 1966. During his service he earned the Good Conduct medal and National Defense Service medal. He also earned a Sharpshooter Marksmanship award. He was a prominent American Legion post 88 member. Ensuring that Greenbush veterans received the military honors they deserved at their funerals. After his military service he married Carol Hahn (daughter of June & Ralph Hann) on June 10, 1967 at St. Aloysius in Leo MN. Marshall farmed in Greenbush for over 50 year and was a large supporter of Greenbush Sheep Days. He was an active member of the community including grain elevator board member, township chair person, and Knights of Columbus to name a few. Marshall was an avid hunter and most winter days could be found happily spending his time on Lake of the Woods trying to catch his next Walleye. He was always willing to take family and friends out fishing. Marshall passed away Friday Dec. 17, 2021.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years Carol, and four children (William (m. Tina), Erik (Brittany), Aron (Amanda), & Katrina (Nicholas), 11 grandchildren (Jazemen, Jacob, Christina, Savanah, Jack, MacAron, Jonathan, Joel, Olivia, Nelson, & Abigail), and 4 great-grandchildren (August, Kaizer, Zoey, & Haizlee).

Marshall is proceeded in death by his parents (Josephine & August Kukowski), his sisters (Sharon Foss & Henrika Evans) and brothers (Wilfred Kukowski & Romain Kukowski.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30AM, Friday, December 31, 2021 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Greenbush with Fr. George Noel presiding.

Visitation will be held after 6PM, Thursday, at the church with the Holy Rosary at 6:40 and a Prayer Service to follow at 7PM. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Interment will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Cemetery at a later date to be announced.

Military Honors will be accorded by the Greenbush American Legion Post #88

In lieu of flowers Marshall’s family request memorials be made in his honor to the North Valley Food Bank in East Grand Forks, MN.

Funeral arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush