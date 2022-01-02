ROSEAU COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS/SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE DECEMBER 14, 2021

SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE DECEMBER 14, 2021 ROSEAU COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING The Board of Commissioners of Roseau County, Minnesota met in the Courthouse in the City of Roseau on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. CALL TO ORDER The meeting was called to order at 5:00 p.m. by Board Chair Daryl Wicklund. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Commissioners present were Roger Falk, John Horner, Jack Swanson, Russell Walker, and Daryl Wicklund. Others present were Jeff Pelowski, Joleen Kezar, Daryle Dahl, Steve Gust, Kristy Kjos, Karla Langaas, Liz Lund, Martie Monsrud, Stephen Slick, Jason Braaten, Torin McCormack, Randy Prachar, Nate Dalager, Joel Erickson, Michelle Mekash, Whitnie Raftevold, Lori Larsen, Richard Larsen, Doug Lorenson, Roger Lorenson, Troy Wensloff, and Tracy Halstensgard; while those attending through ZOOM were Dan Money and Jack Huwe. APPROVAL OF AGENDA Coordinator Pelowski requested the addition of a Local Option Sales Tax Department of Revenue Agreement to County Board Items. Auditor/Recorder Monsrud requested the addition of Inter-governmental Funds Transfers and Fund Transfer Interest Rates to Department Reports. Commissioner Walker requested the addition of Roosevelt Recreational Association funding request to Unfinished Business. The Board approved the amended Agenda. COMMENTS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS Coordinator Pelowski suggested rescheduling the joint meeting with the Roseau River Watershed Board scheduled for January 11, 2022, due to a scheduling conflict. Tracy Halstensgard stated she would send out a Doodle Poll to find an alternate meeting date. APPROVE BILLS The Board approved the payment of bills totaling $2,026,222.94. DELEGATIONS/BOARD APPOINTMENTS/PUBLIC COMMENTS – NONE CONSENT AGENDA The Board, by adoption of its Consent Agenda, approved the November 23, 2021, Regular Board Meeting Proceedings; approvedauthorizing the Auditor-Recorder’s Office to advertise for bids regarding 2022 County Publishing; and, approved the Roseau County Trailblazers 1st Benchmark in the amount of $57,729.26. PUBLIC HEARING – STATE DITCH 87 PETITION The Board opened the Public Hearing. Auditor-Recorder Monsrud provided information concerning the purpose of the Public Hearing. The Roseau River Watershed District (RRWD) filed a petition with the Board requesting the abandonment of certain portions of State Ditch #87, as those portions of the ditch system do not serve a substantial useful purpose to any benefited property remaining in the system. Board Chair Wicklund called for any written comments from the public. Auditor-Recorder Monsrud had received one written comment prior to the Hearing that supported the petition. Board Chair Wicklund called for any oral comments from the public. Auditor-Recorder Monsrud had received one phone call prior to the Hearing requesting information about the petition. The requested information was provided and no additional communication from the requestor was received. There were no comments made by those in attendance at the Hearing. The Board closed the Public Hearing. Following discussion, the Board approved proceeding with the partial abandonment of certain portions of State Ditch #87 as petitioned/requested. PUBLIC HEARING – FICKLE PICKLE LLC – OFF-SALE INTOXICATING LIQUOR LICENSE The Board opened the Public Hearing. Auditor-Recorder Monsrud provided information concerning the purpose of the Public Hearing. Board Chair Wicklund asked if we had received any written comments from the public. No written comments were received. Board Chair Wicklund called for any oral comments from the public. Commissioner Falk received one phone call from a constituent in opposition to the County approving the requested License. Richard Larsen commented that obtaining the License would increase the chances of successfully keeping this restaurant in business. The Board closed the Public Hearing. Following discussion, the Board approved granting the liquor license. DEPARTMENT REPORTS AUDITOR/RECORDER 2021 Voting Equipment Grant (VEGA-3) Auditor-Recorder Monsrud requested Board approval of a Resolution in Support of a Grant Application to the Minnesota Secretary of State’sOffice for funding to assist in the purchase of voting equipment. Following discussion, the Board approved the following Resolution: 2021-12-02 APPROVING ROSEAU COUNTY’S APPLICATION FOR FUNDING FROM THE VOTING EQUIPMENT GRANT (VEGA-3) WHEREAS, Minnesota counties are responsible for administering elections, which includes the purchase and maintenance of supplies and election equipment; and WHEREAS, it Is essential for precincts to have functioning voting equipment so that voters are able to cast their ballot on equipment that is secure, accessible, accurate, and reliable; and WHEREAS, the legislature has expressed a desire to have Electronic Rosters available in as many polling places as possible to help with efficiently running elections and with protecting the integrity of elections; WHEREAS, Minnesota’s Secretary of State (OSS) has grant funding in the amount of $1,935,058.86 in the Voting Equipment Grant Account to assist counties, cities, towns, and school districts with the purchase of voting equipment; and WHEREAS, to receive funding from the Voting Equipment Grant Account, counties must submit an application to the Minnesota Secretary of State before December 17, 2021; NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, Roseau County approves its application for funding from the Voting Equipment Grant; and BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, the County certifies that any funds awarded from the Voting Equipment Grant will be used only to purchase an electronic roster system or any other equipment or technology approved by the Secretary of State. Partial Road Alteration or Abandonment Petition Auditor-Recorder Monsrud requested Board approval of a Resolution to alter and/or vacate certain Township and County roads as petitioned/requested by the Two Rivers Watershed District (TRWD), in order to construct the Klondike Clean Water Retention Project. Following a lengthy discussion, the Board set a Public Hearing for 9:00 a.m., January 25, 2022, to solicit input from affected property owners prior to acting on the TRWD’s petition/request. Inter-governmental Funds Transfers Auditor-Recorder Monsrud requested Board approval authorizing the Auditor-Recorder to transfer funds to any intergovernmental fund in arrears, as of December 31, 2021, from the County Revenue Fund. Following discussion, the Board approved authorizing the Auditor-Recorder to transfer funds as necessary. Internal Fund Transfers – Annual Interest Rate Auditor-Recorder Monsrud requested Board approval to set the interest rate for any intergovernmental loans issued from the County Revenue Fund. Before the close of each fiscal year, the County Auditor-Recorder will present to the County Board documentation from the Department of Revenue and Sate Court Administrator to assist in the determining the interest rate to be implemented for the upcoming year, (ie. 4% for 2022). Following discussion, the Board set the interest rate at 4% for any intergovernmental loans issued from the County Revenue Fund. SOCIAL SERVICES Advertise to Hire – Social Work Position Social Services Director Langaas met with the Board to request approval to advertise to hire a Social Work position to fill a vacancy, as Allison Fillmore has resigned her position effective December 3, 2021. Following discussion, the Board approved advertising to hire a Social Work position. SHERIFF Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) Joint Powers Agreement & Court Data Subscriber Amendment Sheriff Gust met with the Board to request the approval of a Resolution authorizing execution of a Joint Powers Agreement and Court Data Subscriber Agreement with the BCA, which will allow County access to the Minnesota Criminal Justice Data Communications Network (CJDN). Following discussion, the Board approved the following Resolution: 2021-12-04 APPROVING STATE OF MINNESOTA JOINT POWERS AGREEMENTS WITH ROSEAU COUNTY ON BEHALF OF ITS COUNTY ATTORNEY AND SHERIFF WHEREAS, Roseau County, on behalf of its County Attorney and Sheriff, desires to enter into Joint Powers Agreements with the State of Minnesota, Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to use systems and tools available over the State’s criminal justice data communications network for which the County is eligible. The Joint Powers Agreements further provide the County with the ability to add, modify and delete connectivity, systems and tools over the five-year life of the agreement and obligates the County to pay the costs for the network connection. NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, the Roseau County Board approves the following: 1. That the State of Minnesota Joint Powers Agreements by and between the State of Minnesota acting through its Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Roseau County on behalf of its County Attorney and Sheriff are hereby approved. 2. That the Roseau County Sheriff, Steve Gust, or his successor, is designated the Authorized Representative for the Sheriff. The Authorized Representative is also authorized to sign any subsequent amendment or agreement that may be required by the State of Minnesota to maintain the County’s connection to the systems and tools offered by the State. 3. That the Roseau County Attorney, Kristy Kjos, or her successor, is designated the Authorized Representative for the County Attorney. The Authorized Representative is also authorized to sign any subsequent amendment or agreement that may be required by the State of Minnesota to maintain the County’s connection to the systems and tools offered by the State. 4. That Daryl Wicklund, the Chair of the Roseau County Board of Commissioners, and Jeff Pelowski, the Roseau County Coordinator, are authorized to sign the State of Minnesota Joint Powers Agreements COUNTY BOARD ITEMS Opioid Settlement Agreement County Attorney Kjos met with the Board to request approval of a Resolution allowing the County to complete the Federal Opioid Settlement Agreement documents prior to the January 2, 2022, deadline. Following discussion, the Board approved the following Resolution: 2021-12-03 RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING COUNTY STAFF TO EXECUTE ALL NECESSARY DOCUMENTS TO ENSURE COUNTY PARTICIPATION IN THE MULTI-STATE SETTLEMENTS RELATING TO OPIOID DISTRIBUTORS AND MANUFACTURERS, AND IN THE MINNESOTA OPIOIDS STATESUBDIVISION MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT, AND DECLARING SUPPORT FOR AN AMENDMENT TO Minn.Stat.§256.043, subd.3(d). WHEREAS, the State of Minnesota and numerous Minnesota cities and counties are engaged in nationwide civil litigation against manufacturers and distributors of prescription opioids related to the opioid crisis; and WHEREAS, the Minnesota Attorney General has signed on to multistate settlement agreements with several pharmaceutical distributors, McKesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen, as well as opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, but those settlement agreements are still subject to signon by local governments and final agreement by the companies and approval by the courts; and WHEREAS, there is a deadline of January 2, 2022, for a sufficient threshold of Minnesota cities and counties to sign on to the above-referenced multistate settlement agreements, and failure to timely sign on may diminish the amount of funds received by not only that city or county but by all Minnesota cities and counties from the settlement funds; and WHEREAS, representatives of Minnesota’s local governments, the Office of the Attorney General, and the State of Minnesota have reached agreement on the intrastate allocation of these settlement funds between the State, and the counties and cities, as well as the permissible uses of these funds, which will be memorialized in the Minnesota Opioids State-Subdivision Memorandum of Agreement (the “State-Subdivision Agreement”); and WHEREAS, during negotiations of the State-Subdivision Agreement, representatives of Minnesota’s counties prioritized flexibility in how local governments may use settlement funds for opioids abatement and remediation and advocated for counties to receive settlement allocations directly rather than using the distribution mechanism detailed in Minn. Stat. § 256.043, subd. 3(d); and WHEREAS, in order to achieve the goals of flexibility and direct allocation, Minn. Stat. § 256.043, subd. 3(d), must be amended to remove a provision which would otherwise appropriate approximately 50 percent of the state’s settlement allocation to county social service agencies for statutorilyprescribed use(s); and WHEREAS, the State-Subdivision Agreement creates an opportunity for local governments and the State to work collaboratively on a unified vision to deliver a robust abatement and remediation plan to address the opioid crisis in Minnesota; now, therefore, BE IT RESOLVED, Roseau County supports and agrees to the State-Subdivision Agreement; and BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, Roseau County supports and opts in to the multistate settlements with McKesson, Cardinal Health, and AmerisourceBergen, and with Johnson & Johnson; and BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, Roseau County authorizes county staff to execute all necessary documents to ensure County participation in the multistate settlements, including the Participation Agreement and accompanying Release, and in the State-Subdivision Agreement; and BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, Roseau County, supports the amending of Minn. Stat. § 256.043, subd. 3(d), to remove a provision which would appropriate approximately 50 percent of the state’s settlement allocation to county social service agencies via the existing Opiate Epidemic Response Fund distribution mechanism for statutorily-prescribed use(s). Local Option Sales Tax – Department of Revenue Agreement Coordinator Pelowski and Auditor-Recorder Monsrud requested Board approval of an Agreement between the Department of Revenue (DOR) and Roseau County, which outlines the administrative responsibilities of both parties, and establishes a formula for compensating DOR for administering the Tax on our behalf. Following discussion, the Board approved the Agreement with DOR for the Collection of a Local Transit Sales and Use Tax as presented. Commissioner Committee Reports (November 9 – 23, 2021) Commissioner Falk reported on the following committee(s): Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; Highway Committee; Red River Basin Commission Joint Powers Board. Commissioner Horner reported on the following committee(s): Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; Highway Committee; Minnesota Rural Counties; Association of Minnesota Counties Annual Conference; Warroad City Council. Commissioner Swanson reported on the following committee(s): Domestic Violence Advisory Committee; Roseau/Kittson/Marshall Joint Ditch Authority; COVID Stakeholders Meeting(s); Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) Coffee & Conversation; Community Justice Coordinating Committee; Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative; AMC Policy Coordinating Committee; AMC Board of Directors; AMC Community, Economic and Workforce Development Committee; AMC Annual Conference; AMC Research Committee; AMC Public Safety Policy Committee; MCIT Board of Directors; MCIT Annual Meeting; MCIT Board of Directors Special Meeting; SECB Finance Committee; Council of State Governments Justice Reinvestment; Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; Highway Committee. Commissioner Walker reported on the following committee(s): Minnesota Rural Counties; Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; Highway Committee. Commissioner Wicklund reported on the following committee(s): Roseau River Watershed District Board; Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; Highway Committee. COUNTY BUDGET MEETING At 6:00 p.m., the Board opened the County Budget Meeting. Auditor-Recorder Monsrud provided an overview of the 2022 Proposed Tax Levy and Budget. There were no written comments received regarding the Proposed 2022 Property Tax Levy and Budget prior to the Hearing. Board Chair Wicklund called for any oral/public comments and/or questions from those attending the Hearing either in-person or electronically. There were four people attending the Hearing and their questions were all related to their 2022 property valuations, not to the 2022 proposed Budget/Levy. Regardless, Assessor Lund and Auditor-Recorder Monsrud were able to address the concerns brought forth. Finally, Auditor-Recorder Monsrud stated that the 2022 Final Property Tax Levy and Budget must be approved by the County Board on or before December 31, 2021. Hearing no other comments, the Board closed the County Budget Public Hearing. There was no further action taken by the Board concerning the proposed 2022 Levy and Budget. UNFINISHED BUSINESS Commissioner Walker requested Board approval to provide ConCon funding to the Roosevelt Recreational Association to assist in theestablishment of a new playground. Following discussion, the Board approved providing $15,000.00 in ConCon funds to the Roosevelt Recreational Association as requested. Upon motion carried, the Board adjourned the Regular meeting at 6:45 p.m. The next Regular meeting of the Board is scheduled for Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (January 5, 2022)