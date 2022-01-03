Myron S. Monsrud, 60

A memorial service for Myron S. Monsrud of Badger, MN will be held on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 2:00PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau, MN. Visitation will be held at the funeral home starting at 12 PM. Interment will be held at a later date. Myron Scott Monsrud was born in Roseau, MN on August 17, 1961 to Clayton and Rose (Sluka) Monsrud. He was raised in Badger and graduated Badger High school class of 1979. Myron held various jobs throughout his lifetime. He was a salesman, real estate, restoring historic homes, parts manager at Roseau County Ford, Digi-key and Polaris. Myron was really a handyman and jack of all trades, he loved building and restoring, whether it was cars or homes, he had a passion for making things new again. He built his home in Florida from start to finish. Myron was a very social person and enjoyed visiting with his family and friends, playing cards or guitar and lending a helping hand wherever he was needed. Myron also enjoyed working outside, gardening, fishing and road packing. His uncle Louie taught him how to bar-hop and not get caught. He will forever be remembered as the best dad and grandpa, a great joke teller and for having the best family get togethers. Myron was preceded in death by his parents, Clayton and Rose Monsrud; twin brother, Marlowe, brother, Lousie; brothers-in-law, Lyle Buley, Kenneth “Butch” Mix, Grant Gjovik; sisters-in-law, Judie Monsrud and June Monsrud. He is survived by his children, Erik (Rebecca) Monsrud of Sylva, NC, Alex (Elysse) Monsrud of Andrews, NC, Maggie Monsrud of Sylva, NC; grandchildren, Rosie Monsrud, Zane Gheesling, Chance Lasser, to be born grandson, Liam Scott Monsrud; longtime girlfriend of 10 years, Twila Brotherson of Roseau, MN; siblings, Clayton Monsrud Jr. of Pittsburg, PA, Raynold (Lorraine) Monsrud of Roseau, MN, Caroline Mix of Monticello, MN, LaRayne (Richard) Gjovik Fuller of Roseau, MN, JoAnn O’Hara of Roseau, MN, RoseEllen (Russ) Iverson of Badger, MN, Marlene Buley of Roseau, MN, Dwight Monsrud of Hensel, ND, IvaDeen Monsrud of Roseau, MN, Lydel Monsrud of Reno, NV; uncle, Willard (Verna) Monsrud; aunt, Philamay Monsrud; several nieces, nephews and cousins.