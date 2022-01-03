Susan Kujava, 66

Susan Kujava, age 66, passed away unexpectedly due to illness on Wednesday, December 29 at her home in Strandquist, MN. Susan will be remembered during a Rosary at Assumption Catholic Church in Florian on Sunday, January 2 with a Prayer Service to follow at 6:30 p.m. Visitation on Sunday will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, January 3 at 10 a.m., also at Assumption Catholic Church with Visitation to begin at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. Susan Patricia (Adamski) Kujava was born on March 4, 1955 in Karlstad, MN to Steven and Angeline Adamski (Ignaszewski). Susan grew up in the Florian area, graduating from Stephen High School. Following graduation, Susan attended Moorhead Community College in Moorhead, Minnesota. Her quest to learn new things continued throughout her life, always looking for a new challenge. When a good-looking guy named Gary Kujava returned from serving in Vietnam, he quickly caught the eye of Susie Adamski and a lifetime love affair began. Susan and Gary were married on April 23, 1977 at Assumption Catholic Church in Florian. They spent their years together building a beautiful life filled with Family and Friends. Susan and Gary welcomed three beautiful girls into their family, Heidi, Kimberly, and Haley. These incredible girls have blessed them with sons-in-law, Gyles, Matthew, and Johnny. Susan worked at the Karlstad Clinic in Karlstad with a variety of Doctors and co-workers during her 39 year tenure. Her care and compassion for the patients visiting the clinic is legendary. Her quiet, easy-going manner always put those around her at ease. Following her employment at the Clinic, Susan began a new profession at Digi-Key in Thief River Falls, MN and had planned to officially retire on January 2, 2022. Wherever Susan worked, she made life-long friends. Susan was an active, lifelong member of Assumption Catholic Church, being baptized, confirmed and married all in the same Church. Her service in the Church also followed her through her life, cleaning, cooking, and always serving. She was a woman of incredible faith, family and friends were blessed by her willingness to “light a candle for you.” When Susie said she would pray for you, you felt as if your petitions would get special attention, and somehow they always did. Her gift of care in prayer and as demonstrated by her actions are held closely by those who loved her. Susan’s greatest love was her family. She was incredibly involved in her girls’ lives at School, Church, and in their Community. As much as she loved being a mom tho’, being a Grandma made her heart sing. Everything was possible with Grandma Susie. Nothing was off-limits, everything was tried, and patience was always present. She spent all year planning for her annual summer week at the lake with her Grandkids and the other precious moments all year long she could spend with them. She was so grateful for the role she was given in the lives of Bentley (18), Jaxxon (17), Canton (11), Chesney (8), Hadley (6), and Baby Ahlness- due to make an appearance in June, 2022. Susan loved her extended family which included sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and countless nieces and nephews, along with a multitude of cousins. She worked hard to make sure she spent time with family and everyone was important to her. Family gatherings were often planned and orchestrated by Susie, making sure everyone was included. If you were lucky enough to be her friend, she shared this same interest, care and love in your life and your family’s life. A lot of people, over the years, were included in a family meal which was always a celebration, and you never went away hungry. Susan loved to cook, she loved to crochet and do handwork, she loved to garden and be outside mowing grass and tending to her plants. Susie loved her time in her camper and being with the “camping crew.” At the lake is where she was always the Leader of Group with her wise and caring ways. Susie loved nothing more than sitting around the campfire with family and friends. Susan was preceded in death by her father, Steven; her parents-in-law, Thomas and Evelyn Kujava; nephew, Riley; niece, Jordyn; and various Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Susan is survived by her husband, Gary; daughters, Heidi (Gyles) Larson of Thief River Falls, MN, Kimberly (Matthew) Sjoberg of Willmar, MN, and Haley (Johnny) Ahlness of Isanti, MN; grandchildren, Bentley, Jaxxon, Canton, Chesney, Hadley, and Baby Ahlness; mother, Angeline Adamski; sisters, Sandra Bratlie of Drayton, ND, Sharon (Wayne) Elden of Drayton, ND, Ann (Paul) Huser of St. Michael, MN, and Andrea Adamski of Seattle, WA; and a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews, as well as friends. DuBore Funeral Home