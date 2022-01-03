Veronica Lubarski, 75, of Rochester, MN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at home with her husband by her side under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice. Veronica Marie Pietruszewski was born on September 7, 1946, in Warren, MN. She was the eldest of six children born to Raymond (Ray) and Mary (Grochowski) Pietruszewski. She and her siblings were raised on the family farm in Karlstad, MN. She graduated from Karlstad High School in 1964. She met her partner, John Lubarski, at a Florian dance in 1965. John and Veronica were united in marriage in Florian on September 3, 1966. They started to make their home in Rochester where they had two children, Denise and Robert. They moved to Argyle, MN in 1972 where she worked as a bookkeeper at Argyle State Bank and did the books for her and John’s business, Argyle TV and Appliance. Veronica did volunteer work and was a member of the Legion Auxiliary while living in Argyle. In 1981, they traveled to Hawaii where they renewed their wedding vows for their 15 Anniversary. In 1985, they moved back to Rochester and Veronica started working at Marquette Bank in bookkeeping and real estate loan servicing. Marquette was bought out and Veronica went to work with her teammates at Merchant’s Bank. She retired in 2010 after 38 years in the banking field. After retirement, she enjoyed getting together with friends to play cards and traveling with John to Laughlin, NV. They had a karaoke business in which she was John’s “right hand gal” on the equipment. She also loved camping at their permanent campsite in Lanesboro, MN. Veronica courageously battled gallbladder cancer for 3 ½ years. Her Mayo Clinic Oncology care team called her their “miracle baby” since she lived longer than most with this type of cancer. She will be remembered as a beautiful, kind, caring, loving person who always put others first. Her siblings call her a “saint” for putting up with them throughout the years. She never complained and was a role model for her family enduring strength, courage, and a positive attitude. Veronica loved her three grandchildren and great-granddaughter dearly and lit up when they were around. She loved to sew, do crafts, make jewelry, garden all her beautiful plants and flowers. She enjoyed watching her favorite soap operas right up until the day she passed. Veronica will be greatly missed by her husband of 55 years, John Lubarski of Rochester, MN; daughter, Denise (Greg) Bruggenthies of Rochester, MN, son, Robert (Bob) Lubarski of Mankato, MN; grandchildren, Lauren (Mitch) Brown of Rochester, MN, Kaitlyn Bruggenthies of Tacoma, WA, and Jack Bruggenthies of Sioux Falls, SD; great-granddaughter, Raleigh Brown, and great-grandson due in March 2022; five siblings, Ernest (Valerie) Pietruszewski of Brooklyn Park, MN, Gerald (Jerry) Pietruszewski of Karlstad, MN, Richard (Laurie) Pietruszewski of Hallock, MN, JoAnne Webb of Lynnwood, WA and Virginia Olson of Karlstad, MN, sister-in-law, JoAnn Kazmierczak of Stephen, MN; 7 nieces, 2 nephews, 15 great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers-in-law. The family would like to thank the Mayo Clinic Oncology Department and nursing staff at Mayo Clinic Hospice for all the wonderful support and excellent care that Veronica received. A funeral mass will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, January 8, 2022 at St. Pius X Catholic Church 1315, 12 Avenue NW, Rochester, MN with visitation from 4-7 p.m., Friday, January 7 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN. Graveside services will be held in the spring at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Florian, MN. Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Lubarski family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.