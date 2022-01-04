Estate of Dionne L. Ammerman
STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 39-PR-21-190
In Re: Estate of
Dionne L. Ammerman, Decedent. NOTICE TO CREDITORS ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATION
Notice by publication is hereby given that the above-named decedent died on October 9, 2019, owning real property located in the County of Lake of the Woods, State of Minnesota. Rocky Ammerman whose address is 114 Nora St. E., Thief River Falls, MN 56701, is the domiciliary personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Said personal representative intends to exercise, as to assets in this state, all powers of a local personal representative and to maintain actions and proceedings in this state in accordance with Minnesota Statute Sec. 524.4-205.
Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said Estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.
Dated: 12/30/21
/s/ Courtney Hauert
Court Administration Deputy