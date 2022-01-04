STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 39-PR-21-190

In Re: Estate of

Dionne L. Ammerman, Decedent. NOTICE TO CREDITORS ANCILLARY ADMINISTRATION

Notice by publication is hereby given that the above-named decedent died on October 9, 2019, owning real property located in the County of Lake of the Woods, State of Minnesota. Rocky Ammerman whose address is 114 Nora St. E., Thief River Falls, MN 56701, is the domiciliary personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Said personal representative intends to exercise, as to assets in this state, all powers of a local personal representative and to maintain actions and proceedings in this state in accordance with Minnesota Statute Sec. 524.4-205.

Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said Estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.

Dated: 12/30/21

/s/ Courtney Hauert

Court Administration Deputy