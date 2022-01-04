NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE /Lynn Sjodahl and Kevin Sjodahl

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: April 1, 2016

MORTGAGOR: Lynn Sjodahl and Kevin Sjodahl, spouses married to each other.

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Marketplace Home Mortgage, LLC its successors and assigns.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded April 4, 2016 Lake of the Woods County Recorder, Document No. A000096290.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Ditech Financial LLC. Dated January 26, 2018 Recorded January 30, 2018, as Document No. A000098889. And thereafter assigned to: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. Dated March 12, 2020 Recorded March 13, 2020, as Document No. A000101548.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 1002491-2000077429-4

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Marketplace Home Mortgage, LLC

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 6325 Bayview Dr NW, Williams, MN 56686

TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 18-5301-030

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot Three (3), Block One (1), Winter Sett Bayview First Addition, according to the recorded plat thereof, Lake of the Woods County, Minnesota.

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Lake of the Woods

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $160,256.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $206,878.70

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: January 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Lake of the Woods Law Enforcement Center, 206 SE 8th Avenue, Baudette, MN

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on July 18, 2022, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE:None

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDERMINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”

Dated: November 18, 2021

NewRez LLC dba Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

164 – 20-002287 FC

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Publish December 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, 2021 and January 5, 2022