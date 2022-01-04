NOTICE TO THE CREDITORS OF LAKE OF THE WOODS BIBLE CAMP ASSOCIATION, A

MINNESOTA NON-PROFIT CORPORATION

PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 317.721 & 317A.723 and 317.A.727

Please be advised that on December 12, 2021, Lake of the Woods Bible Camp Association, a Minnesota non-profit corporation (the “Corporation”), whose principal office is located at 1568 State Hwy 172 NW, Baudette, MN 56623, commenced the voluntary winding up and dissolution of its business by the filing of the Notice of Intent to Dissolve with the Minnesota Secretary of State.

If you consider yourself to be a creditor of or a claimant against the Corporation, your claim must be received by Lake of the Woods Bible Camp, % Ken Homtvedt, 1568 State Hwy 172 NW, Baudette, MN 56623 in writing. You must specify the basis for your claim, the amount of your claim, and to whom payment is to be made. If the claim is based on written documentation, copies of such documentation must be attached. Any and all claims must be received by the Corporation ninety (90) days after the date of first publication, said date being March 29, 2022.