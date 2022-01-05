Albin “Abbie” Green, 82

Albin “Abbie” Green of Greenbush passed away at his home in Greenbush on December 31st, 2021 at the age of 82.Albin (Abbie) Oscar Green was born November 8, 1939, in Greenbush, MN to Oscar & Florence (Voth) Green. He was the third of four children and grew up on the family farm driving tractor and caring for their many animals. Abbie was baptized and confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Church in Greenbush. He attended the local school where he did well in class as well as sports. He played both basketball & football, winning the district championship in football during his senior season. He continued to have a lifelong love of sports, rooting for many different local, collage & professional sports teams. Abbie graduated in 1957 & attended Hansen Auto School in Fargo, ND in the fall. After a year in Fargo, Abbie moved back to Greenbush where he worked at Thompson Chevrolet for a year. On June 25, 1960, Abbie married Muriel Melby at Pauli Lutheran Church in rural Greenbush. After a honeymoon on the North Shore, the couple settled in Stephen, MN where Abbie worked at Jenson Chevrolet and Muriel was a teacher. They lived there for five years, moving back to Greenbush in 1965 and two years later they welcomed their son Douglas into their family. Abbie began farming with his brother Orin for several years before the brothers each started their own farm. Abbie and Muriel eventually moved onto his home farm where they continued to grain farm and milk cows. They built a new barn and put-up silos, allowing them to expand their dairy herd. Their new barn was one of the first in the area to have an automatic barn cleaner with a manure pit, saving Abbie much work during chores every day. In 1986 their son Doug married Corena Christianson, and their family continued to grow. Also, that year Abbie and Doug started a partnership, forming Green Acres Dairy where the family still milks cows and grain farms. Abbie was active on the farm for his whole life, doing everything and anything that needed to be done. He could fix almost anything and did most of his own machine work. He loved Massey Ferguson & Oliver tractors and could often be found working in the field or just watching from the road. Abbie was very strong in his faith and active in the Untied Free Lutheran church where his family worshipped, and he held many different leadership positions over the years as well as teaching bible study. His favorite bible verse was Psalm 46:1 and many mornings he could be found at the kitchen table doing his devotions, his strong hands folded in prayer. He was a quiet man, full of love, grace and kindness. He loved being surrounded by his family…. kids, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He often told his beloved wife “We have everything.” Abbie passed away at his home on December 31, 2021. His legacy of faith and hard work lives on through his family.

Abbie is survived by his wife of 61 ½ years, Muriel. His son Douglas (Corena) Green, grandchildren Monica (Preston) Byre, Matthew(Miranda)Green, Michele(Blaire)Berg, & Michael Green; great-grandchildren Brielle & Beckett Byre, Irene Green & Bentley Berg, siblings Orin(Joan) Green & Carol Hemp, sister-in-law Paulette Melby, brother-in-law Roger Bjorgan as well as many nieces, nephews & cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Oscar & Florence, infant brother Marvin, brothers-in-law Wallace Melby & Ernie Hemp and sister-in-law Faye Bjorgan.