GMR nominates Jacey Wojchowski and Nathan Waage for AAA Award

Greenbush-Middle River High School announced it had nominated Jacey Wojchowski and Nathan Waage for the Academics, Arts, and Athletics (AAA) Award.

Sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League, the AAA Award honors high school seniors who have excelled in the classroom, on the athletic field, and in fine arts. Students who are nominated must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 or better, participate in MSHSL sponsored fine arts and athletic activities, and comply with the MSHSL’s Student Code of Conduct.

AAA Award recipients are selected through a multi-level process that involves League member schools, the League’s administrative regions, and a special committee of educators, business leaders, and members from the fine arts and athletic communities. Regional winners will be announced at the AAA Banquet in Mahnomen on February 2, 2022.

The top two AAA Award candidates from each region will be invited to a recognition banquet and will participate in an on-court ceremony during the Class AA Minnesota Boys’ State Basketball championship game in March. League officials will announce two state Award recipients – one girl and one boy from both Class A and Class AA schools – during the on-court ceremony. Each state award recipient will receive a four-year $1,000 scholarship.

The daughter of Kurt and Nikki Wojchowski, Jacey Wojchowski succeeds academically, possessing a 3.525 GPA. She has taken eight college in the high school courses, feeling taking such rigorous classes will prepare her for college.

As for fine arts, Wojchowski participated in band in ninth grade and in choir in ninth and tenth grade, but continues to sing. She volunteers to sing the national anthem prior to many school sports events, as well as at church and other community events. As an eighth and ninth grader, she participated on the school’s robotics team. Wojchowski also participates in math league and in her church youth group.

A four-sport athlete, Wojchowski has found success in the athletic arena, participating in volleyball, basketball, softball, and clay target.

As for college plans, Wojchowski looks to pursue a degree in physical therapy and participate in softball and basketball.

She highlighted the impact her involvement in school has had on her.

“My involvement within the school has helped develop characteristics needed every day such as communication, leadership, time management, and accountability,” Wojchowski wrote in an essay question. “As a student I must obtain these characteristics to succeed.”

The son of Brian and Trish Waage, Nathan Waage has taken nine post secondary enrollment courses and one college in the high school course.

As for the fine arts, Waage participated in band as a ninth and tenth grader and has participated in choir from ninth to twelfth grade.

Athletically, Waage has participated in sports during every season, including football, wrestling, baseball, and clay target.

In an application essay question, Waage highlighted how arts and athletics have shaped him into the person he has become and has taught him different lessons, including discipline, time management, and working to the best of his ability. He also learned something else through this involvement— something beyond himself.

“It is knowing that I have the community support that is given to me that has put me in the position to be as successful as can be,” Waage wrote in his essay question. “Knowing that I live in a community that wants to see me and my teammates succeed and giving us the support to do so is something that is priceless. The value in knowing that there are hundreds and even thousands of people out there that want you to succeed is a feeling that can’t be matched.”

He plans to attend Northland Community and Technical College to pursue a degree in Animal Science. In college, he plans to participate in livestock judging.

