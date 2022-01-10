A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm, with Fr. Paul Strommer as celebrant. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service in the church. Interment will be in Chisholm Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm.

David W. Kukowski, 84, of Superior, WI, formerly a long-time resident of Chisholm, MN, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, with members of his loving family by his side, after a lengthy battle with various ailments & illnesses. David was born May 17, 1937 in Greenbush, MN, the eldest child of Anthony and Mary (Dembiczak) Kukowski Sr. He attended Greenbush Country School through 8th grade at which time he left to work on the family farm.

On April 29, 1961, David married his/our savior, Josephine M. McCavic. They enjoyed more than 61 adventurous years of marriage. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle to many.

David took great joy in many of the simple things in life, especially enjoyed spending time at the cabin on Pelican Lake (Orr, MN), fishing, playing cribbage & cards, gardening (chasing the squirrels & rabbits out of the garden and bird feeders), hunting, cutting grass, trips to the Casino and forever moving on to that “next project”… he often enjoyed listening and dancing to polka music as well as to his favorite musician (Cousin Hilery Mrozek), and mostly keeping tabs on and following his children and 12 grandchildren throughout their adventures… and loved to be the host (and fish fry cook) for one of the biggest 4th of July celebrations a family could imagine to gather.

David will be dearly missed by his wife Josephine, as well as his four children, David Roy (Karla) Kukowski, Roxane (Dan) Leif, Pauline (Wes) Hagberg and Mark (Terri) Kukowski; twelve grandchildren: Ellen, Riley, Kade, Abby, Logan, Mandi, Bryton, Alyana, Carter, Jessica, Vaun and Jayden; a brother Allen (Linda) Kukowski and two sisters: Karen (Frank) Bigelow and Janet (Jim) Baker, as well as countless cousins, nieces and nephews.

His parents Anthony & Mary and his brother Tony Jr. preceded him in death.

The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude for the amazing love, care, support and well wishes given to David and his family by all of those near and dear to his life…he is truly loved and will be truly missed.